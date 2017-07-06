Battle for Benghazi
A member of Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esmore
Clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Femore
A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) runs for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTmore
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) carry ammunition during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUmore
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Emore
A member of the Libyan army's special forces fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazimore
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omranmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces clash with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fmore
A tank belonging to special forces from the Libyan army clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Emore
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in more
Destroyed building from clashes between the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERS/Esam Omranmore
Smoke rises from clashes between special forces of the Libyan army and Islamist militants in Benghazi. REUTERSmore
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in more
A tank belonging to special forces of the Libyan army enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in Benmore
A member of the Libyan army's special forces holds a RPG during clashes with Islamist militants in Benghazi. Rmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist mimore
