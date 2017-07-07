版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 8日 星期六 03:20 BJT

Protesting the G20

German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
1 / 50
A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 50
A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 50
Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 50
German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 50
A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
6 / 50
A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
7 / 50
German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
8 / 50
Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
9 / 50
A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 50
German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
11 / 50
German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 50
Picture shows the smashed windows of a shop following demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Picture shows the smashed windows of a shop following demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Picture shows the smashed windows of a shop following demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 50
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 50
Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 50
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
16 / 50
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternatmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 50
People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasttorwa via REUTERS

People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasttorwa via REUTERS
Close
18 / 50
German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
19 / 50
Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
20 / 50
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 50
A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
22 / 50
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 50
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 50
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
25 / 50
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 50
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
27 / 50
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 50
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
29 / 50
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 50
Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanscmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
31 / 50
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
32 / 50
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
33 / 50
German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
34 / 50
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
35 / 50
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
36 / 50
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
37 / 50
Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
38 / 50
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
39 / 50
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
40 / 50
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
41 / 50
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
42 / 50
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
43 / 50
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
44 / 50
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
45 / 50
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
46 / 50
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
47 / 50
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
48 / 50
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
49 / 50
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe. The slogan reads: "G20 is stupid and stinks." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 星期一
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe. The slogan reads: "G20 is stupid and stinks." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Selfies of war

Selfies of war

下一个

Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

03:00 BJT
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

02:40 BJT
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.

02:20 BJT
Merkel hosts the G20

Merkel hosts the G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.

00:50 BJT

精选图集

Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.

Merkel hosts the G20

Merkel hosts the G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Trump meets Putin

Trump meets Putin

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in person for the first time in the most highly anticipated encounter on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old City.

Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐