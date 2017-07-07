Protesting the G20
German riot police use water cannon as they advance towards protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summimore
A protester blows bubbles next to German police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man walks past as German police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters react as German riot police use a water cannon. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police charge towards protesters. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester reacts after being pepper-sprayed after climbing on top of German police vehicle during a demonstrmore
A giant statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the Greenpeace protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmore
German police in the boat chase Greenpeace activists in the security zone. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Activists gather for a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A firefighter works at the scene where a number of cars burnt down. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German police remove a protester who is blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot police clash with protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. more
Picture shows the smashed windows of a shop following demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Black Block members dry their clothes after a demonstration. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczymore
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternatmore
People use fire extinguishers during anti-G20 protests in this picture obtained from social media. Youtube/Fasmore
German police remove protesters who are blocking a street at a demonstration. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Anti-G20 protesters are detained as they try to breach the security zone and disrupt the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hmore
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A German riot police officer inspects a car burned inside from a protester's flare. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hammore
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pmore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio more
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERSmore
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanscmore
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway more
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTEmore
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamore
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe.more
