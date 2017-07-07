Caught in teargas in Caracas
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by semore
A child cries as he gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by securitymore
A baby gets medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got imore
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A child receives medical attention outside a shopping mall after being affected by smoke from tear gas fired bmore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People react at a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashesmore
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore
A woman reacts after she was exposed to tear gas during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezumore
A man is helped as he leaves a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more
A man carries a child out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of more
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
People react at a restaurant after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A woman reacts outside a restaurant after tear gas was fired by security forces during clashes at a rally agaimore
People leave a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of it during clashemore
A woman and a girl get medical attention outside a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security fmore
A woman accompanies children out of a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got insmore
A woman is helped as she leaves a restaurant when smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside of imore
People cover their faces from tear gas inside a shopping mall as clashes between demonstrators and security fomore
精选图集
