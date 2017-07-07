Inside the G20

Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo aroung German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2ndL) and her husband Joachim Sauer (3rdR) at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg. First row from L to R: wife of the Argentinia's President Juliana Awada, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, wife of China's President Peng Liyuan and China's President Xi Jinping. Second row from L to R: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool

