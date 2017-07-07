版本:
Inside the G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. first lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. first lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo aroung German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2ndL) and her husband Joachim Sauer (3rdR) at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg. First row from L to R: wife of the Argentinia's President Juliana Awada, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, wife of China's President Peng Liyuan and China's President Xi Jinping. Second row from L to R: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool

Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo aroung German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2ndL) and her husband Joachim Sauer (3rdR) at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg. First row from L to R: wife of the Argentinia's President Juliana Awada, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri, wife of China's President Peng Liyuan and China's President Xi Jinping. Second row from L to R: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare for a family photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump claps the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the first working session. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie and son Hadrien arrive for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his wife Sophie and son Hadrien arrive for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spouses and partners of leaders and government representatives pose. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Spouses and partners of leaders and government representatives pose. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the beginning of the G20 summit. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the working session. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brigitte Macron, wife of France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine President Mauricio Macri leave a ship after a boat tour of the spouses program. REUTERS/Jens Buttner/Pool

Brigitte Macron, wife of France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Juliana Awada, wife of Argentine President Mauricio Macri leave a ship after a boat tour of the spouses program. REUTERS/Jens Buttner/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at French President Emmanuel Macron before a family photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to welcome leaders at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to welcome leaders at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/POOL
