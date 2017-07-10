版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 11日 星期二 02:55 BJT

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
2 / 24
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 24
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 24
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
8 / 24
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 24
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Mediamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebratemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 24
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 星期二
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 24
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 24
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
20 / 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
22 / 24
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 8日 星期六
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 24
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Strmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 星期一
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

下一个

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

2017年 7月 10日
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

2017年 7月 9日
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

2017年 7月 8日
Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

2017年 7月 8日

精选图集

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐