Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
