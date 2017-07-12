Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarymore
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are womore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampmore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stammore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at themore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary more
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races atmore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampemore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd more
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races amore
下一个
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers
Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.
Brazil's battle of the kites
Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.
精选图集
Trump in Paris
President Trump arrives in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for late-stage liver cancer at age 61, the Chinese government says.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.