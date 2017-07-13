Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
A dusty champagne bottle from an edition commemorating the day former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh came to pmore
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A bailiff picks more
Moluccan Cockatoos peer out of a cage in Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. A U.S. official in Banjul smore
Cattle amble towards an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. The former presidmore
Gambian Major YMS Darboe stands in front of a pile of empty cardboard boxes stored in a warehouse in Yahya Jammore
A list of Jammeh assets temporarily seized by the government pending a court order showed 14 businesses in evemore
Soldiers pull open the doors to a warehouse inside Yahya Jammeh's personal estate in Kanilai, Gambia. Finance more
Security guards for a Gambian delegation visiting former Yahya Jammeh's estate stand in front of an abandoned more
A soldier is pictured in front of an archway at the entrance of Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. New more
下一个
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for...
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
精选图集
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.