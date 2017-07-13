Islamic State's weapons of war
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Fedemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants,more
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Fedmore
A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, amore
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquartemore
下一个
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
精选图集
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Dancing under water
Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.
Unlikely animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling estates.
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.