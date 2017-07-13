版本:
Islamic State's weapons of war

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
