2017年 7月 15日 星期六

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 星期四
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
