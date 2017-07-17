版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 17日 星期一 22:10 BJT

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 22
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 22
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 22
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 22
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 22
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Temore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 22
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrivemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 22
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 22
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 22
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 22
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Spmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 22
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 22
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 22
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 22
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 22
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

下一个

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2017年 7月 17日
Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...

2017年 7月 12日
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 7月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 6月 27日

精选图集

When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐