Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Smore
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp". Admission includes watching former Israeli commandos more
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Amore
A tourist carries a poster as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp". The aim of the mock scenario is to teacmore
A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. While most of those signing up are American visitormore
An Israeli instructor hangs up balloons on shooting targets. The facility opened in 2003, running courses for more
An Israeli instructor guides a tourist as she fires a rifle. The man in charge, Colonel Sharon Gat, said staffmore
An Israeli flag and wooden cut-out rifles are seen. "In two hours you can't become a professional, but we givemore
An Israeli instructor speaks to children from overseas holding wooden cut-out rifles. Yasser Sobih, mayor of tmore
A tourist stands behind a booth as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. One of the visitors, Ramore
A group of tourists watch as Israeli instructors demonstrate. Yotam Yaakoba, of the anti-settlement group Peacmore
A group of tourists do push-ups. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A group of tourists takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A group of tourists listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli instructor walks near tourists as they take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir more
A tourist looks at posters placed near shooting targets. REUTERS/Nir Elias
