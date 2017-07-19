Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits demonstrators during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
Demonstrators are hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
Riot security forces members detain demonstrators after they were hit by an armored vehicle during clashes at more
An armored vehicle on fire is seen during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's govmore
A demonstrator holds a box containing petrol bombs during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicomore
An armored vehicle is seen lit on fire during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan Presidemore
A demonstrator runs away from an armored vehicle during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolamore
下一个
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
精选图集
President Trump's first six months
Our defining images from the first six months of the Trump presidency.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump browsed a panoply of iconic American-made products at a White House trade show, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.