版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 21日 星期五 07:35 BJT

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
Close
1 / 27
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception atmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to actor Alexandra Maria Lara (C) during a reception at Claerchens Ballhaus, in Berlin. REUTERS/Britta Pedersen/POOL
Close
2 / 27
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge take part in a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridgemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge boards a rowing boat as she and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge take part in a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Close
3 / 27
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned towmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge coxes a boat during a competitive race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 27
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit to the market in the historic center of Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL

Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels dumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pretzels during their visit to the market in the historic center of Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle/POOL
Close
5 / 27
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge cox rowing boats for a friendly competition between Cambridge and Heidelberg rowers on the Neckar river, in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Close
6 / 27
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Marijan Murat/POOL

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institutemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the cancer research institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REUTERS/Marijan Murat/POOL
Close
7 / 27
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten Party' in British ambassador's residence in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud at the 'Queen's Birthday Garten Party' in British ambassador's residence in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Jens Kalaene/Pool
Close
8 / 27
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Strassenkinder charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets youngsters during a visit to the Strassenkinder charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Bruce Adams/Pool
Close
9 / 27
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
11 / 27
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 27
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 27
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and Catherine at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 27
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
Close
15 / 27
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL

Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince George arrives at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Steffi Loos/POOL
Close
16 / 27
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenbumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller and his daughter Nina pose at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 27
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince William and his wife Catherine at the Chancellery in Berlin. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 27
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and Catherine visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 27
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
20 / 27
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at Plac Solidarnosci in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 27
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu

The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
The Duchess of Cambridge greets people at the central market square in Gdansk, Poland. REUTERS/Bogdan Popescu
Close
22 / 27
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Prince William and Catherine meet with Holocaust survivors during their visit at the museum of former German Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
23 / 27
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Catherine and Agata Kornhauser-Duda wait as Polish president Andrzej Duda and Prince William light candles at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
24 / 27
Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS

Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince William, Catherine, and Lech Walesa visit the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 27
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kormore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Prince William and his wife Catherine are welcomed by the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS
Close
26 / 27
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Prince George at Tegel airport in Berlin. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/POOL
Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

下一个

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

2017年 7月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 7月 21日
Wildfires rage across California

Wildfires rage across California

Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year...

2017年 7月 20日
Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow

A recently-widowed Cambodian woman believes a newborn calf is the reincarnation of her husband who died unexpectedly just over a year ago.

2017年 7月 20日

精选图集

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinian worshippers clash with Israeli security forces outside a Jerusalem shrine in violence prompted by the installation of metal detectors at its entry point.

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐