President Trump's first six months

President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27, 2017. Midway through a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president paused to hand out copies of what he said were the latest figures from the 2016 electoral map. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27, 2017. Midway through a discussion about Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president paused to hand out copies of what he said were the latest figures from the 2016 electoral map. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 星期二
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 星期三
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
resident Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
resident Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 星期五
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump holds a beverage as he attends a breakfast meeting with small business leaders hosted by Trump at the Roosevelt room of the White House January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 星期一
President Donald Trump holds a beverage as he attends a breakfast meeting with small business leaders hosted by Trump at the Roosevelt room of the White House January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump greets then Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 星期一
President Donald Trump greets then Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy (L) watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
A television plays a news report on President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 星期二
A television plays a news report on President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter on April 7, 2017. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Stafff Reince Priebus. The White House/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 星期六
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter on April 7, 2017. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Stafff Reince Priebus. The White House/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron board Air force One to depart Washington at Joint Base Andrews Maryland, U.S., to spend a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 星期六
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron board Air force One to depart Washington at Joint Base Andrews Maryland, U.S., to spend a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on U.S.-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 星期六
President Donald Trump is applauded while delivering a speech on U.S.-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with resident Donald Trump his wife Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 11日 星期六
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe (R) attend dinner with resident Donald Trump his wife Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
President Donald Trump and other leaders react to a wall of computer screens coming online as they tour the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump sits for an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
President Donald Trump sits for an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, U.S. President Donald Trump, holds hands with him and his sister Arabella as they depart aboard Marine One from the White House March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, U.S. President Donald Trump, holds hands with him and his sister Arabella as they depart aboard Marine One from the White House March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds an executive order dealing with the structure of the National Security Council after signing it in the Oval Office at the White House January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 星期日
President Donald Trump holds an executive order dealing with the structure of the National Security Council after signing it in the Oval Office at the White House January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 星期二
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump applauds Judge Neil Gorsuch as he is hugged by his wife Louise after being sworn in as an Associate Supreme Court Justice by Justice Anthony Kennedy in the Rose Garden of the White House April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 星期二
President Donald Trump applauds Judge Neil Gorsuch as he is hugged by his wife Louise after being sworn in as an Associate Supreme Court Justice by Justice Anthony Kennedy in the Rose Garden of the White House April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (L) attends as President Donald Trump (behind desk) welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 星期一
President Donald Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 星期五
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump (C) gathers with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Donald Trump (C) gathers with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 星期六
(L-R) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
President Donald Trump reacts after delivering remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 星期日
President Donald Trump reacts after delivering remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the congress and their families as they attend a congressional picnic event at the White House June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
First lady Melania Trump holds a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the congress and their families as they attend a congressional picnic event at the White House June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 星期二
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump leaves without signing executive orders on trade as Vice President Mike Pence (C) reacts during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office of the White House March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 星期六
President Donald Trump leaves without signing executive orders on trade as Vice President Mike Pence (C) reacts during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office of the White House March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 星期六
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 8日 星期六
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump applauds his crowd as he holds a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 2月 19日 星期日
President Donald Trump applauds his crowd as he holds a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 星期六
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (R) administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Donald Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Donald Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 星期二
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 28日 星期六
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump takes his seat during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders at the White House June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
President Donald Trump takes his seat during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders at the White House June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump reads the �VA Accountability Act� after signing it into law as attendees leave the stage and room in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
President Donald Trump reads the �VA Accountability Act� after signing it into law as attendees leave the stage and room in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 星期三
President Donald Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 28日 星期五
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
