版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 21日 星期五 23:35 BJT

Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians carry a person during clashes with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians pray on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli police check a Palestinian man at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old city on Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
