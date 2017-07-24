The ruins of Mosul
A member of Iraqi security forces holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed from clashes in tmore
An old bridge destroyed by clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces walk along destroyed buildings from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaimore
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk in a destroyed building at the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERSmore
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City, July 2, 2017. REUTERmore
The remains of vehicles are seen in the Old City, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City, July 9, 2more
Members of Federal police are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in more
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) personnel walk in a destroyed building in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REmore
An old bridge destroyed during clashes is seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of a part of the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) walks on rubble next to buildings destroyed from clashes in more
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by Iraqi forces in the Old City, June more
A member of Iraqi Federal police walks among buildings destroyed from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police runs for cover on the frontline in the Old City, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amore
