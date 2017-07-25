Going hungry in Yemen
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July more
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed more
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Smore
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2more
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the nomore
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, more
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in thmore
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. Rmore
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanamore
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by thmore
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeimore
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following hermore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Homore
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of more
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Amore
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa Femore
下一个
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.
精选图集
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico
Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.
Santa's summer vacation
Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier.
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.
The ruins of Mosul
Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.