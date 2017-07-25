版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 25日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in the area to give up, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in the area to give up, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 14
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 14
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Milimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 14
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the bmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 14
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near themore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 14
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascusmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 14
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the bormore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 14
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reutmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
10 / 14
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 星期六
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
12 / 14
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/viamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Vallemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

下一个

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

2017年 7月 25日
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

2017年 7月 24日
Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.

2017年 7月 24日
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 7月 24日

精选图集

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐