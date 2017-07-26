Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. more
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/more
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Rmore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Rmore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. more
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jmore
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jeamore
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Rmore
下一个
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.
Going hungry in Yemen
Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
精选图集
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.