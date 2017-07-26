版本:
2017年 7月 27日

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

