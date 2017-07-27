National strike in Venezuela
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezumore
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. Rmore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Pmore
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinmore
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuemore
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she hmore
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mamore
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President more
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Presidemore
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madmore
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan more
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against more
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Prmore
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Presidenmore
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President more
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to prmore
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelamore
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan Pmore
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurmore
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nmore
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mamore
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venemore
下一个
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
精选图集
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.