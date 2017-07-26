Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore
Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. Rmore
A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Anmore
Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERSmore
Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussmore
Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Romore
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at hermore
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. Rmore
A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
