Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Lisa and Andrew Roussos, mother and father of Saffie Rose Roussos leave her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A member of the clergy holds a picture of Saffie Rose Roussos. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Lisa, mother of Saffie Rose Roussos, leaves her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose as she listens to the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Mourners follow Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin as it is carried into her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos embraces a member of the clergy as he arrives for the funeral of his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrive for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins arrives for the funeral of Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A woman holds a rose outside the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos at Manchester Cathedral. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

