Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa almore
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached in early July, civil defense services in rmore
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen in the rebel-held area in Deraa. A specialist civil defense team, trainedmore
Civil defense members at a damaged site in Deraa. After the tape and signs are set up, rescue service members more
The remains of cluster munition containers. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
The team, in protective gear, hide behind mounds of soil or buildings. One man holding a trigger attached to tmore
Civil defense members walk in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Deraa is located in a "de-escalation zone" agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan as part of Washingtomore
Civil defense members prepare to safely detonate cluster bombs. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Damaged buildings are seen through a window a the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children are seen at a damaged house in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A Civil defense member clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A girl walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A bulldozer clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
下一个
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
精选图集
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Hamas 'summer camp'
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.