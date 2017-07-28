Photos of the week
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 20more
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel Namore
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken samore
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetskmore
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 201more
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu fmore
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTmore
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslmore
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco,more
下一个
精选图集
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.