2017年 7月 29日 星期六

Battle for Raqqa

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
