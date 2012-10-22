版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 22:30 BJT

Lance Armstrong's career

<p>Discovery Channel team riders led by Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycle to the finish line to win the 67.5 km (42 miles) fourth stage team time trial from Tours to Blois in the 92nd Tour de France cycling race, July 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Discovery Channel team riders led by Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycle to the finish line to win the 67.5 kmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Discovery Channel team riders led by Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycle to the finish line to win the 67.5 km (42 miles) fourth stage team time trial from Tours to Blois in the 92nd Tour de France cycling race, July 5, 2005. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
1 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong of the United States raises his arms as he crosses the finish line to win the 204.5 km long 17th stage of the Tour de France from Bourd-d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, France, July 22, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Lance Armstrong of the United States raises his arms as he crosses the finish line to win the 204.5 km longmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong of the United States raises his arms as he crosses the finish line to win the 204.5 km long 17th stage of the Tour de France from Bourd-d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, France, July 22, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
2 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. raises eight fingers, although he has only yet reached his seventh victory, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. raises eight fingers, although he has only yet reached his seventh victory, aftmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. raises eight fingers, although he has only yet reached his seventh victory, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
3 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. and his team mates all raise seven fingers, synonymous to the number of Armstrong's victories, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge</p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. and his team mates all raise seven fingers, synonymous to the number of Armstromore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. and his team mates all raise seven fingers, synonymous to the number of Armstrong's victories, after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
4 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong of the United States raises six fingers to signify six consecutive Tour de France wins at the start of the 20th and final stage of the Tour from Montereau over 163 km to Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Lance Armstrong of the United States raises six fingers to signify six consecutive Tour de France wins at tmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong of the United States raises six fingers to signify six consecutive Tour de France wins at the start of the 20th and final stage of the Tour from Montereau over 163 km to Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong signals five Tour de France wins July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

Lance Armstrong signals five Tour de France wins July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong signals five Tour de France wins July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
6 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees at the end of the 2002 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 28, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Lance Armstrong celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees at the end of the 2002 Tour de France cycling more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees at the end of the 2002 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 28, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong listens to his national anthem on the Champs Elysees during the podium ceremony of the 2001 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 29, 2001. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Lance Armstrong listens to his national anthem on the Champs Elysees during the podium ceremony of the 2001more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong listens to his national anthem on the Champs Elysees during the podium ceremony of the 2001 Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 29, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Close
8 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrongrides with U.S. flags as he celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Lance Armstrongrides with U.S. flags as he celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees July 23, 2000. REUmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrongrides with U.S. flags as he celebrates his victory on the Champs Elysees July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Close
9 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong prepares his departure for the final 143,5km 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arpajon to Paris July 25, 1999. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Lance Armstrong prepares his departure for the final 143,5km 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong prepares his departure for the final 143,5km 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arpajon to Paris July 25, 1999. REUTERS/Staff

Close
10 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. stands with hand on heart during the playing of national anthems after he won his seventh straight Tour de France in Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. stands with hand on heart during the playing of national anthems after he won hmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. stands with hand on heart during the playing of national anthems after he won his seventh straight Tour de France in Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
11 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong kisses his son Luke as he celebrates his race victory on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the three week race with took place within the city of Paris July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Lance Armstrong kisses his son Luke as he celebrates his race victory on the podium after the 21st and lastmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong kisses his son Luke as he celebrates his race victory on the podium after the 21st and last stage of the three week race with took place within the city of Paris July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Close
12 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong drinks from his bottle as he cycles in a breakaway up a Pyrenees mountain pass during the 205km (127 miles) 15th stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Lezat-sur-Leze and St-Lary-Soulan July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Lance Armstrong drinks from his bottle as he cycles in a breakaway up a Pyrenees mountain pass during the 2more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong drinks from his bottle as he cycles in a breakaway up a Pyrenees mountain pass during the 205km (127 miles) 15th stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Lezat-sur-Leze and St-Lary-Soulan July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong rides on his way to take the second place in the individual time-trial 47km twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gaillac and Cap' Decouverte and Toulouse July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Lance Armstrong rides on his way to take the second place in the individual time-trial 47km twelfth stage omore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong rides on his way to take the second place in the individual time-trial 47km twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gaillac and Cap' Decouverte and Toulouse July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong listens to the national anthem on the podium following his second consecutive victory in the month-long Tour de France cycling classic July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Lance Armstrong listens to the national anthem on the podium following his second consecutive victory in thmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong listens to the national anthem on the podium following his second consecutive victory in the month-long Tour de France cycling classic July 23, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Close
15 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong celebrates on the podium after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Lance Armstrong celebrates on the podium after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France 2003. REUmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong celebrates on the podium after winning the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong sits inside the doping control van aftera 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Pyrenees July 22, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Lance Armstrong sits inside the doping control van aftera 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong sits inside the doping control van aftera 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Pyrenees July 22, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong leaves a doping control van after 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Alps July 18, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Lance Armstrong leaves a doping control van after 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Alps Julymore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong leaves a doping control van after 2001 Tour de France stage victory in the French Alps July 18, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 32
<p>Doctors examine 2001 race winner US Postal team rider Lance Armstrong during the Tour de France cycling race medical visit July 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Laurent Rebours </p>

Doctors examine 2001 race winner US Postal team rider Lance Armstrong during the Tour de France cycling racmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Doctors examine 2001 race winner US Postal team rider Lance Armstrong during the Tour de France cycling race medical visit July 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Laurent Rebours

Close
19 / 32
<p>Discovery Channel team rider Armstrong passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France. Discovery Channel team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer FR05090002 Pictures of the year 2005</p>

Discovery Channel team rider Armstrong passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour dmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Discovery Channel team rider Armstrong passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France. Discovery Channel team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after winning his seventh Tour de France, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer FR05090002 Pictures of the year 2005

Close
20 / 32
<p>Lance Amstrong addresses a news conference, January 10, 1997 marking his return to heading the "Cofidis" professional cycling team. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Lance Amstrong addresses a news conference, January 10, 1997 marking his return to heading the "Cofidis" prmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Amstrong addresses a news conference, January 10, 1997 marking his return to heading the "Cofidis" professional cycling team. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
21 / 32
<p>Fernando Escartin of Spain (front) rides ahead of Lance Armstrong (L) and Alex Zulle of Switzerland as a spectator dressed as a devil runs behind in the 192km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Pau, south western France July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Fernando Escartin of Spain (front) rides ahead of Lance Armstrong (L) and Alex Zulle of Switzerland as a spmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Fernando Escartin of Spain (front) rides ahead of Lance Armstrong (L) and Alex Zulle of Switzerland as a spectator dressed as a devil runs behind in the 192km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Pau, south western France July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
22 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong leads the pack during the 15th stage of the 89th Tour de France cycling race from Vaison La Romaine to Les Deux-Alpes July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Lance Armstrong leads the pack during the 15th stage of the 89th Tour de France cycling race from Vaison Lamore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong leads the pack during the 15th stage of the 89th Tour de France cycling race from Vaison La Romaine to Les Deux-Alpes July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
23 / 32
<p>A fan waves to the riders of the Tour de France in the Telegraphe pass during the eighth stage of the cycling race between Sallanges and L'Alpes D'Huez July 13, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

A fan waves to the riders of the Tour de France in the Telegraphe pass during the eighth stage of the cyclimore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A fan waves to the riders of the Tour de France in the Telegraphe pass during the eighth stage of the cycling race between Sallanges and L'Alpes D'Huez July 13, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong's daughter runs to him on the podium as he celebrates his overall victory after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Lance Armstrong's daughter runs to him on the podium as he celebrates his overall victory after the 21st anmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong's daughter runs to him on the podium as he celebrates his overall victory after the 21st and final stage of stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
25 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong cycles amongst the pack during the 21st and final stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge</p>

Lance Armstrong cycles amongst the pack during the 21st and final stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong cycles amongst the pack during the 21st and final stage of the 92nd Tour de France cycling race between Corbeil-Essonnes and Paris, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
26 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong waves as he cycles past a U.S. flag during the rider's parade on the Champs-Elysees after the 20th and final stage of the Tour in Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Lance Armstrong waves as he cycles past a U.S. flag during the rider's parade on the Champs-Elysees after tmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong waves as he cycles past a U.S. flag during the rider's parade on the Champs-Elysees after the 20th and final stage of the Tour in Paris, July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
27 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong competes in the 19th stage of the Tour de France from Freiburg in Germany to Mulhouse, France, July 21, 2000. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Lance Armstrong competes in the 19th stage of the Tour de France from Freiburg in Germany to Mulhouse, Franmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong competes in the 19th stage of the Tour de France from Freiburg in Germany to Mulhouse, France, July 21, 2000. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
28 / 32
<p>Radioshack team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. poses on the podium in Paris after the final 20th stage of the 97th Tour de France cycling race between Longjumeau and Paris July 25, 2010. Armstrong with his team Radioshack won the first place in the team standing. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Radioshack team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. poses on the podium in Paris after the final 20th stage omore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Radioshack team rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. poses on the podium in Paris after the final 20th stage of the 97th Tour de France cycling race between Longjumeau and Paris July 25, 2010. Armstrong with his team Radioshack won the first place in the team standing. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
29 / 32
<p>Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. With over 35,000 participants, organisers claim the 109 kilometre (68 miles) event around the scenic Cape Peninsula is the world's largest cycle race. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT CYCLING)</p>

Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Capemore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. With over 35,000 participants, organisers claim the 109 kilometre (68 miles) event around the scenic Cape Peninsula is the world's largest cycle race. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT CYCLING)

Close
30 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
31 / 32
<p>Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua,more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lance Armstrong warms up before the swimming portion of the Xterra World Championship triathlon in Kapalua, Hawaii October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Beirut bombing aftermath

Beirut bombing aftermath

下一个

Beirut bombing aftermath

Beirut bombing aftermath

Gunmen exchanged fire in southern districts of Beirut, while protesters blocked roads with burning tires, after the funeral of an assassinated Lebanese...

2012年 10月 22日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 10月 20日
Bombing in Beirut

Bombing in Beirut

The death toll rises as a huge car bomb explodes in a street in central Beirut during rush hour.

2012年 10月 20日
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Greek police clash with anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs.

2012年 10月 19日

精选图集

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐