Steve Jobs: 1955 - 2011
Steve Jobs is shown at a press conference at the first international NEXTWORLD Expo in San Francisco January 22, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Steve Jobs is seen in a January 1997 file photo, rejoining Apple after the computer company purchased his NeXT software firm. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs poses with the company's iBook portable computer at the MacWorld computer trade show in New York on July 21, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs speaks during a special event in Tokyo August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Steve Jobs sits next to the new Apple iPod Hi-Fi which he introduced at an event for press and industry analysts at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, February 28, 2006. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Steve Jobs looks at the crowds at the grand opening of the new Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York May 19, 2006. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
Steve Jobs talks to the media during the introduction of Apple's iPhone in Berlin September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Maria Shriver (L) kisses Steve Jobs, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., after being inducted into the California Hall of Fame in Sacramento, California, December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone in San Francisco, California January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Steve Jobs holds Apple's new Macbook Air notebook computer as he delivers his keynote address during the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs gives his keynote address at the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs displays a redesigned iPod Nano at Apple's "Let's Rock" media event in San Francisco, California September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs makes a joke about his blood pressure after introducing the new laptop at a news conference in Cupertino, California, October 14, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Steve Jobs takes the stage at a special event in San Francisco September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs walks through the crowd after a special event in San Francisco September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs arrives with the team from the best picture nominate film "Up" at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Jobs is shown in this combination photograph dating (top row L to R) 2000, 2003, 2005,(bottom row L to R) 2006, 2008 and 2009. REUTERS/Files
Steve Jobs is pictured with an image of server farm in Maiden, North Carolina as discusses the iCloud service at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Steve Jobs gives a wave at the conclusion of the launch of the iPad 2 on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Steve Jobs smiles after the Apple's music-themed September media event in San Francisco, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Steve Jobs appears on stage during a news conference at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Steve Jobs stands beneath a photograph of him and Apple-co founder Steve Wozniak from the early days of Apple during the launch of Apple's new iPad tablet computing device in San Francisco, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kimberly White
