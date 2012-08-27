Hurricane Katrina: A chronology
This National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image, taken August 28, 2005 and released August 28, 2006, shows Hurricane Katrina as the storm's outer bands lashed the Gulf Coast the day before landfall. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
Cars carrying residents leave downtown New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Katrina, August 28, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman walks in the middle of a street through the rain-soaked and deserted French Quarter of New Orleans in advance of Hurricane Katrina, August 28, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cynthia Gonzales runs through the rain with a stray dog she rescued from a destroyed gas station (background) in Gretna, Louisiana, as Hurricane Katrina hit, August 29, 2005. The image was taken with a rain-soaked lens, giving the foggy effect. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A restaurant on US 90 in Biloxi, Mississippi August 29, 2005, which sits across the road from the Gulf of Mexico, is completely gutted by Hurricane Katrina. REUTERS/Mark Wallheiser MW/JJ
Aerial photograph of the devastation caused by the high winds and heavy flooding in the greater New Orleans area following Hurricane Katrina, August 30, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent Laforet/Pool
Stranded New Orleans residents scramble in panic as a man apparently drew a weapon in the crowd on a highway ramp in the hurricane-ravaged New Orleans, August 31, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Superdome (L), home of the NFL New Orleans Saints, and the Hornets Arena, home of the NBA New Orleans Hornets, both sit in the middle of a flooded downtown city of New Orleans, Louisiana August 31, 2005 after hurricane Katrina struck. REUTERS/Marc Serota
A police car submerged in New Orleans East after Hurricane Katrina hit the area, August 31, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
New Orleans firefighters carry their hose through floodwaters as they attempt to extinguish a fire in a looted store in the hurricane-ravaged city August 31, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then President George W. Bush peers out the cabin window of Air Force One as he surveys the damage along the Gulf Coast on August 31, 2005. REUTERS/Mannie Garcia
Residents wait on a roof top to be rescued from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool DJP/mk
A man holding a baby uncovers the body of a dead man, suspected to have been sitting there for two days, outside the New Orleans Convention Center, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents are rescued by helicopter from the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool
People go through goods in the parking lot at a store in Pascagoula, Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina struck, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota
A shaft of sunlight comes in through a hole in the damaged roof of the New Orleans Superdome, September 2, 2005, after it was emptied of thousands of Hurricane Katrina survivors. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then President George W. Bush looks at the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in Biloxi, Mississippi, September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An industrial fire continues to burn in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, near downtown New Orleans, September 3, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool
A man looks at victims of Hurricane Katrina at the Astrodome stadium in Houston, where 16,000 refugees received food and shelter, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man clings to the top of a vehicle before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from the flooded streets of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
David Brown, a victim of Hurricane Katrina, sits at the Astrodome stadium where 16,000 evacuees received food and shelter in Houston, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Eric Leese sits on a couch in his flooded living room in Metairie, outside New Orleans, September 5, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Gabriel Whitfield hugs his sister-in-law Ariel Pietrello at their home in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans September 5, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New Orleans fireman helps evacuate a man out of flood waters as a home burns in the seventh ward of New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina August 6, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Antonio Bustillos of the National Guard of New Mexico enters through a window in a flooded house of Port Sulphur, south of New Orleans, September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Coffins are seen removed from tombs after Hurricane Katrina, in a cemetery at Port Sulphur, 30 miles (48km) south of New Orleans, September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A wheelchair is seen outside Saint Rita's Nursing Home where thirty-four people died in the floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina in Saint Bernard, Louisiana, September 14, 2005. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Woody Penouilh Jr. of the Treme Brass Band walks past the repaired Industrial Canal levee after participating in a "remembrance walk" through the Ninth Ward in memory of those who lost their lives during Hurricane Katrina, in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A suit hangs inside a house in the Ninth Ward area of New Orleans, nearly a year after Hurricane Katrina struck, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ninth Ward area residents hug during a memorial anniversary ceremony dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Katrina, at the reconstructed wall of a levee at the Lower Ninth Ward canal in New Orleans, August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A footprint is seen at the beach of Pass Christian, Mississippi, on May 9, 2007, nearly two years after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rolean Jackson sits near the door of a rebuilt house, destroyed by Hurricane Katrina nearly two years earlier at Pearlington, Mississippi, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A toilet is seen on May 9, 2007, where a house stood before Hurricane Katrina struck at the Gulf Coast in Pass Christian, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lan Nguyen (L) holds her hand to her face as her husband Tony Cao lights his candle during a candlelight vigil for victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Pallbearers carry a coffin symbolizing storm victims during a memorial ceremony on the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano
An intersection vacant of houses near the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the site of levee breaches and flooding after Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano