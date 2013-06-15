版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 15日 星期六 09:30 BJT

Iran votes

<p>Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. Millions of Iranians voted to choose a new president on Friday, urged by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to turn out in force to discredit suggestions by arch foe the United States that the election would be unfair. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri (IRAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran Jumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. Millions of Iranians voted to choose a new president on Friday, urged by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to turn out in force to discredit suggestions by arch foe the United States that the election would be unfair. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri (IRAN - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
1 / 38
<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary resumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
2 / 38
<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrates in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrates in Tehran after preliminary remore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrates in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
3 / 38
<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary resumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad celebrate in Tehran after preliminary results showed him leading early June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
4 / 38
<p>Presidental candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi holds his inked stained finger and identity card after casting his vote during the Iranian presidential election south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Presidental candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi holds his inked stained finger and identity card after casting himore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Presidental candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi holds his inked stained finger and identity card after casting his vote during the Iranian presidential election south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
5 / 38
<p>Iran's presidential election candidate Mirhossein Mousavi waves at the end of his news conference in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iran's presidential election candidate Mirhossein Mousavi waves at the end of his news conference in Tehranmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iran's presidential election candidate Mirhossein Mousavi waves at the end of his news conference in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
6 / 38
<p>Iranian women wait in line outside a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iranian women wait in line outside a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran Jumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranian women wait in line outside a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
7 / 38
<p>Workers clean up a wall of campaign posters for former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi in Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Workers clean up a wall of campaign posters for former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Mirhosseinmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Workers clean up a wall of campaign posters for former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi in Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
8 / 38
<p>An Iranian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
9 / 38
<p>An Iranian woman arrives at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman arrives at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian woman arrives at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election, in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 38
<p>Election officials work inside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Election officials work inside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Election officials work inside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
11 / 38
<p>Woman cast their ballots at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Woman cast their ballots at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Woman cast their ballots at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
12 / 38
<p>A woman shows the ink on her finger after casting her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman shows the ink on her finger after casting her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehramore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman shows the ink on her finger after casting her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
13 / 38
<p>An Iranian cleric combs his beard as he waits with others to vote at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric combs his beard as he waits with others to vote at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian cleric combs his beard as he waits with others to vote at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 38
<p>Presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi raises his inked finger and identity card behind his wife Zahra Rahnavard during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi raises his inked finger and identity card behind his wife Zahra Rmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi raises his inked finger and identity card behind his wife Zahra Rahnavard during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
15 / 38
<p>Iran's President and presidential candidate for Iranian election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds his passport up as he arrives to cast his ballot during Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iran's President and presidential candidate for Iranian election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds his passport up more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iran's President and presidential candidate for Iranian election Mahmoud Ahmadinejad holds his passport up as he arrives to cast his ballot during Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
16 / 38
<p>A woman wearing a traditional scarf looks at lists of Assembly of Experts and presidential election candidates at a polling station in village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A woman wearing a traditional scarf looks at lists of Assembly of Experts and presidential election candidamore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman wearing a traditional scarf looks at lists of Assembly of Experts and presidential election candidates at a polling station in village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
17 / 38
<p>A woman helps her son to place his fingerprint on a ballot at a polling station in Zabolmahalleh, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A woman helps her son to place his fingerprint on a ballot at a polling station in Zabolmahalleh, near Bandmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman helps her son to place his fingerprint on a ballot at a polling station in Zabolmahalleh, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
18 / 38
<p>Iranian clerics check candidates' list before voting at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian clerics check candidates' list before voting at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranian clerics check candidates' list before voting at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 38
<p>A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caremore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
20 / 38
<p>An Iranian cleric waits in line outside a polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric waits in line outside a polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughtemore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian cleric waits in line outside a polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 38
<p>A man holding his identification documents waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the village of Zabolmahalleh near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A man holding his identification documents waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the village of Zamore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A man holding his identification documents waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the village of Zabolmahalleh near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
22 / 38
<p>An Iranian cleric reads the election poster as he waits to cast his ballot at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian cleric reads the election poster as he waits to cast his ballot at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian cleric reads the election poster as he waits to cast his ballot at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 38
<p>A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caremore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman fills in her ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
24 / 38
<p>An Iranian policeman holds his weapon as a woman wearing black chador leaves polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian policeman holds his weapon as a woman wearing black chador leaves polling station at the shrine more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian policeman holds his weapon as a woman wearing black chador leaves polling station at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 38
<p>A ballot slip is seen on a desk at a Governor Office before moving to a polling station in Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A ballot slip is seen on a desk at a Governor Office before moving to a polling station in Bandar Turkmen smore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A ballot slip is seen on a desk at a Governor Office before moving to a polling station in Bandar Turkmen seaport city on south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
26 / 38
<p>Iranians stand in line at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

Iranians stand in line at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran Junmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranians stand in line at a polling station during the Iranian presidential election in southern Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
27 / 38
<p>A girl holds her mother's Identification as women wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A girl holds her mother's Identification as women wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijavalmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A girl holds her mother's Identification as women wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
28 / 38
<p>An Iranian girl holds a passport as she waits with women wearing black chadors to cast their ballots at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iranian girl holds a passport as she waits with women wearing black chadors to cast their ballots at themore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian girl holds a passport as she waits with women wearing black chadors to cast their ballots at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
29 / 38
<p>An Iranian man casts his ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Iran Consulate in Dubai June 12,2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar</p>

An Iranian man casts his ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Iran Consulate in Dubai June 12,20more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian man casts his ballot for the Iranian presidential election in Iran Consulate in Dubai June 12,2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

Close
30 / 38
<p>Women wearing traditional dresses wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Women wearing traditional dresses wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Women wearing traditional dresses wait to enter a polling station in the village of Cijaval near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea, northeast of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
31 / 38
<p>Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
32 / 38
<p>An Iranian woman shows her passport to the camera outside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

An Iranian woman shows her passport to the camera outside a polling station during Iranian presidential elemore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

An Iranian woman shows her passport to the camera outside a polling station during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
33 / 38
<p>Women wearing traditional dresses leave a polling station after casting their votes in the village of Cijaval, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Women wearing traditional dresses leave a polling station after casting their votes in the village of Cijavmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Women wearing traditional dresses leave a polling station after casting their votes in the village of Cijaval, near Bandar Turkmen seaport city on the south-eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, north east of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
34 / 38
<p>Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranian women hold their passports as they wait to cast votes at the shrine of Hazrat-e Massoumeh, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
35 / 38
<p>Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives to vote in the Iranian presidential election, north of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/jamejamonline</p>

Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives to vote in the Iranian presidential election, more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iran's former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives to vote in the Iranian presidential election, north of Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Chavosh Homavandi/jamejamonline

Close
36 / 38
<p>Election officials prepare ballots and check the identification of voters during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Election officials prepare ballots and check the identification of voters during the Iranian presidential emore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Election officials prepare ballots and check the identification of voters during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
37 / 38
<p>Iranian women wait to cast during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Iranian women wait to cast during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmedmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Iranian women wait to cast during Iranian presidential elections in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
38 / 38
重播
下一图片集
Colorado wildfires

Colorado wildfires

下一个

Colorado wildfires

Colorado wildfires

The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.

2013年 6月 14日
Greek TV goes dark

Greek TV goes dark

Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.

2013年 6月 14日
Rupert and Wendi split

Rupert and Wendi split

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng.

2013年 6月 14日
The River Nile

The River Nile

Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, adding to their heated dispute...

2013年 6月 13日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐