Profile: John Edwards
Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwamore
Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwards (2nd R), and mother Bobbie Edwards (R) as defense attorney Abbe Lowell (L) looks on after the jury reached a verdict at the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 31, 2012. Jurors acquitted former U.S. Senator John Edwards on one count of taking illegal campaign contributions on Thursday and the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was deadlocked. REUTERS/John Adkisson
Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensbomore
Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensboro, North Carolina May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. more
Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner
John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richmore
John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson
This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Servmore
This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout
This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Servmore
This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout
Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the chumore
Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the church after the funeral for Elizabeth Edwards in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December more
A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane
John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. more
John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress more
John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 200more
John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidatmore
Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator John Edwards at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speecmore
John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speech announcing he would withdraw his candidacy for U.S. president in New Orleans, Louisiana January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in more
Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundramore
John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCamore
Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCain, wife of then Republican presidential candidate John McCain, with her crutches at a panel discussion amongst presidential candidate spouses at The Women's Conference 2007 in Long Beach, California, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowmore
John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 20more
John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress
John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Youngmore
John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iomore
John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iowa Caucus, January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheneymore
Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheney looks on during their debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley
Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidemore
Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidential candidate Senator John Kerry, enters the cabin in New York City, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress more
John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress
Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Demore
Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Des Moines, Iowa January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the more
John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Win McNamee
John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REmore
John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the showmore
John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the show at NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bmore
John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bookstore in Concord, New Hampshire, December 22, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolinmore
John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 30, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
The SpaceX mission
The first commercial flight to the International Space Station returns.
Battle for Somalia
African Union and government soldiers intensify their fight against al Shabaab militants in Somalia.
Coal miners block Spanish highway
Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure the area where coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector.
Charles Taylor jailed for 50 years
Former Liberian President Charles Taylor was jailed for 50 years for helping Sierra Leonean rebels commit what a court in The Hague called some of the worst war...
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.