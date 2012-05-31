版本:
Profile: John Edwards

<p>Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (C) makes a statement with his daughter, Cate Edwards, father Wallace Edwards (2nd R), and mother Bobbie Edwards (R) as defense attorney Abbe Lowell (L) looks on after the jury reached a verdict at the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 31, 2012. Jurors acquitted former U.S. Senator John Edwards on one count of taking illegal campaign contributions on Thursday and the judge declared a mistrial on five other counts because the jury was deadlocked. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

<p>Former U.S. Senator John Edwards arrives with his father Wallace (L) at the federal court house in Greensboro, North Carolina May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Former U.S. senator John Edwards leaves the federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner</p>

<p>John Edwards (C) enters a federal courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson </p>

<p>This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout </p>

<p>This undated U.S. federal government handout booking image, obtained by Reuters from the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, shows former Senator John Edwards (D-NC) after his arrest on federal charges. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout </p>

<p>Former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards, his children Jack (C) and Cate (R) leave the church after the funeral for Elizabeth Edwards in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>A pallbearer wheels the casket of Elizabeth Edwards during her funeral in Raleigh, North Carolina December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>John Edwards set up a giant sign outside the site of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>John Edwards shakes hands as he campaigns in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 2, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>John Edwards speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Shadows are cast against a wall as supporters wait for the arrival of then Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator John Edwards at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina January 22, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>John Edwards, flanked by his family and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, addresses the crowd during a speech announcing he would withdraw his candidacy for U.S. president in New Orleans, Louisiana January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

<p>Barack Obama speaks as former Democratic challenger John Edwards (L) listens at a rally with supporters in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>John Edwards says goodbye to his wife Elizabeth as they leave the Jefferson-Jackson Democratic Party fundraising dinner in Columbia, South Carolina, April 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Elizabeth Edwards (L) wife of then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, helps Cindy Hensley McCain, wife of then Republican presidential candidate John McCain, with her crutches at a panel discussion amongst presidential candidate spouses at The Women's Conference 2007 in Long Beach, California, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

<p>John Edwards (C) arrives at Hy-Vee Hall before the start of the Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>John Edwards waits backstage before campaigning at Knoxville High School in Knoxville, Iowa December 29, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

John Edwards is silhouetted during a rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>John Edwards hugs a voter in Willy Woodburns cafe in Cedar Rapids during last-minute campaigning for the Iowa Caucus, January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Then Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards (R) makes a point as then Vice President Dick Cheney looks on during their debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, October 5, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Heasley </p>

<p>Then Vice Presidential candidate John Edwards (L) sits on the campaign plane as running mate, then presidential candidate Senator John Kerry, enters the cabin in New York City, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>John Edwards, pauses during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards gives a thumbs up from his campaign bus as he leaves Des Moines, Iowa January 15, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>John Edwards of North Carolina greets supporters as he celebrates his projected second place finish in the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa January 19, 2004. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>John Edwards (C) arrives at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport with his children July 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn </p>

<p>John Edwards (L), shares a light moment with "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno during his appearance on the show at NBC studios in Burbank, California, October 12, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen </p>

<p>John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

John Edwards addresses local residents in Webster City, Iowa January 5, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>John Edwards shakes hands with Mark Kelsey (R) after Edwards signed a copy of his book "Four Trials" at a bookstore in Concord, New Hampshire, December 22, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>John Edwards listens to a concert by Hootie and the Blowfish at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina January 30, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

