版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 00:55 BJT

Profile: Bill Clinton

<p>Hillary Clinton whispers to Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz</p>

Hillary Clinton whispers to Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Lumore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Hillary Clinton whispers to Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz

Close
1 / 27
<p>Bill Clinton reaches out to the crowd gathered to greet him after his acceptance speech November 3, 1992 in Little Rock. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Bill Clinton reaches out to the crowd gathered to greet him after his acceptance speech November 3, 1992 inmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Bill Clinton reaches out to the crowd gathered to greet him after his acceptance speech November 3, 1992 in Little Rock. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
2 / 27
<p>Bill Clinton closes his eyes as he plays the saxophone at a jazz club during a stop in Manhattan, New York City May 21, 1991. REUTERS/Evy Mages</p>

Bill Clinton closes his eyes as he plays the saxophone at a jazz club during a stop in Manhattan, New York more

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Bill Clinton closes his eyes as he plays the saxophone at a jazz club during a stop in Manhattan, New York City May 21, 1991. REUTERS/Evy Mages

Close
3 / 27
<p>Then President Bill Clinton seen on his first trip as President of the United States aboard Airforce One February 11, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Then President Bill Clinton seen on his first trip as President of the United States aboard Airforce One Femore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Then President Bill Clinton seen on his first trip as President of the United States aboard Airforce One February 11, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
4 / 27
<p>File photo of President Clinton with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

File photo of President Clinton with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafamore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

File photo of President Clinton with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 27
<p>Then President Bill Clinton greets members of 3rd platoon, C Company, 3-325 INF returning from a patrol outside the Tuzla airbase January 13, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Then President Bill Clinton greets members of 3rd platoon, C Company, 3-325 INF returning from a patrol outmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Then President Bill Clinton greets members of 3rd platoon, C Company, 3-325 INF returning from a patrol outside the Tuzla airbase January 13, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
6 / 27
<p>Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in a file photo. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in a file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in a file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 27
<p>Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to President Clinton in this file photo as he delivers his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House last January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to President Clinton in this file photo as he delivers his strongest pubmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to President Clinton in this file photo as he delivers his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House last January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
8 / 27
<p>The Clinton family and the family dog Buddy walks across the White House South Lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base in this August 18, 1998 file photo. REUTERS/Blake Sell</p>

The Clinton family and the family dog Buddy walks across the White House South Lawn to a helicopter for a smore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

The Clinton family and the family dog Buddy walks across the White House South Lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base in this August 18, 1998 file photo. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Close
9 / 27
<p>Then President Bill Clinton shakes the hand of a supporter while addressing American farmers in Shakopee, Minnesota, May 12, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Then President Bill Clinton shakes the hand of a supporter while addressing American farmers in Shakopee, Mmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Then President Bill Clinton shakes the hand of a supporter while addressing American farmers in Shakopee, Minnesota, May 12, 2000. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 27
<p>Former U.S. presidents George Bush (2nd-R) and Bill Clinton talk to the media as they tour tsunami-hit Ban Namkhem, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the Thai resort island of Phuket in Thailand, Saturday, February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool</p>

Former U.S. presidents George Bush (2nd-R) and Bill Clinton talk to the media as they tour tsunami-hit Ban more

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former U.S. presidents George Bush (2nd-R) and Bill Clinton talk to the media as they tour tsunami-hit Ban Namkhem, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the Thai resort island of Phuket in Thailand, Saturday, February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Close
11 / 27
<p>Political buttons of former U.S. President Bill Clinton are on sale outside a campaign stop by his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton in Keene, New Hampshire February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Political buttons of former U.S. President Bill Clinton are on sale outside a campaign stop by his wife, Himore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Political buttons of former U.S. President Bill Clinton are on sale outside a campaign stop by his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton in Keene, New Hampshire February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Former President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Romore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 27
<p>Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton try an Ice Cream sample before placing an order at Whitey's Ice Cream during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton try an Icemore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton try an Ice Cream sample before placing an order at Whitey's Ice Cream during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 27
<p>Former U.S. President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at a rally in Newton, Iowa December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at a ralmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at a rally in Newton, Iowa December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 27
<p>Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton (L) during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton (L) during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, Octobmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton (L) during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 27
<p>Former president Bill Clinton acknowledges applause as he takes the stage before addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

Former president Bill Clinton acknowledges applause as he takes the stage before addressing the 2008 Democrmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former president Bill Clinton acknowledges applause as he takes the stage before addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
17 / 27
<p>Former president Bill Clinton looks out onto areas of Bolivar Peninsula that were affected by Hurricane Ike as he tours the area by helicopter with former President George H.W. Bush, Octobert 14, 2008, in Port Bolivar, Texas. REUTERS/Smiley N. Pool/Pool </p>

Former president Bill Clinton looks out onto areas of Bolivar Peninsula that were affected by Hurricane Ikemore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former president Bill Clinton looks out onto areas of Bolivar Peninsula that were affected by Hurricane Ike as he tours the area by helicopter with former President George H.W. Bush, Octobert 14, 2008, in Port Bolivar, Texas. REUTERS/Smiley N. Pool/Pool

Close
18 / 27
<p>Image taken from video footage shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il posing for a picture in Pyongyang August 4, 2009. Clinton made a surprise visit to North Korea on Tuesday to try to win the release of two jailed American journalists, and met the country's reclusive leader Kim. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Image taken from video footage shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jomore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Image taken from video footage shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il posing for a picture in Pyongyang August 4, 2009. Clinton made a surprise visit to North Korea on Tuesday to try to win the release of two jailed American journalists, and met the country's reclusive leader Kim. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
19 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton (2nd L) talks to former Vice President Al Gore (L) as freed U.S. journalist Euna Lee, holding her daughter Hana Saldate, talks to husband Michael Saldate (R) in Burbank, California, August 5, 2009. Lee and fellow Current TV journalist Laura Ling were freed after being held in North Korea since March, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Former President Bill Clinton (2nd L) talks to former Vice President Al Gore (L) as freed U.S. journalist Emore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton (2nd L) talks to former Vice President Al Gore (L) as freed U.S. journalist Euna Lee, holding her daughter Hana Saldate, talks to husband Michael Saldate (R) in Burbank, California, August 5, 2009. Lee and fellow Current TV journalist Laura Ling were freed after being held in North Korea since March, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton is greeted by audience as he arrives to deliver a speech at the anti-AIDS action 'Fight for Future' in Kiev, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/ Konstantin Chernichkin </p>

Former President Bill Clinton is greeted by audience as he arrives to deliver a speech at the anti-AIDS actmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton is greeted by audience as he arrives to deliver a speech at the anti-AIDS action 'Fight for Future' in Kiev, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/ Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
21 / 27
<p>President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton arrive to speak to the press in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton arrive to speak to the press in the Brady Press Brmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton arrive to speak to the press in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
22 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton greets a student attending a school where the Clinton Foundation Cholera awareness ad campaign launch was held at, in Port-au-Prince April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Former President Bill Clinton greets a student attending a school where the Clinton Foundation Cholera awarmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton greets a student attending a school where the Clinton Foundation Cholera awareness ad campaign launch was held at, in Port-au-Prince April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
23 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton gives a speech at a graduation ceremony in Bogota February 14, 2012, for members of the Clinton Giustra Sustainable Growth Initiative. REUTERS/Fredy Builes</p>

Former President Bill Clinton gives a speech at a graduation ceremony in Bogota February 14, 2012, for membmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton gives a speech at a graduation ceremony in Bogota February 14, 2012, for members of the Clinton Giustra Sustainable Growth Initiative. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Close
24 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton drinks coffee before hosting a round table discussion with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and global business leaders to highlight opportunities for partnership in the Irish economy at the New York University in New York, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Former President Bill Clinton drinks coffee before hosting a round table discussion with Irish Prime Ministmore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton drinks coffee before hosting a round table discussion with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and global business leaders to highlight opportunities for partnership in the Irish economy at the New York University in New York, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
25 / 27
<p>Former President Bill Clinton talks to daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Former President Bill Clinton talks to daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary during the closing plenary of more

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Former President Bill Clinton talks to daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 27
<p>President Barack Obama attends a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama attends a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton at the New Amsterdam Theatermore

2012年 9月 6日 星期四

President Barack Obama attends a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Inside Quebec

Inside Quebec

下一个

Inside Quebec

Inside Quebec

A look inside Canada's French-speaking province.

2012年 9月 6日
Isaac's destruction from above

Isaac's destruction from above

Aerial views of storm damage caused by Isaac after it hit the Gulf Coast.

2012年 9月 1日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2012年 9月 1日
Wildfires rage in Spain

Wildfires rage in Spain

Thousands have fled a wildfire near Spain's Costa del Sol.

2012年 9月 4日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐