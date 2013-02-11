版本:
中国
2013年 2月 12日

Killing Bin Laden

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

2013年 2月 12日

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011.

<p>An aerial view shows the compound that Osama bin Laden was killed in, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Department of Defense</p>

2013年 2月 12日

An aerial view shows the compound that Osama bin Laden was killed in, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

<p>A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which President Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which President Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.

<p>Presidentn Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Presidentn Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011.

<p>The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad, in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 12日

The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad, in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone, May 2, 2011.

<p>People cheer outside the White House as President Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2013年 2月 12日

People cheer outside the White House as President Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011.

<p>Two men react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Two men react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York, May 2, 2011.

<p>People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 2月 12日

People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York, May 2, 2011.

<p>U.S. service members deployed at Kandahar Airfield watch a television broadcast of President Obama announcing the death of Osama Bin Laden. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Stephen D. Schester-USAF</p>

2013年 2月 12日

U.S. service members deployed at Kandahar Airfield watch a television broadcast of President Obama announcing the death of Osama Bin Laden.

<p>People read newspapers with cover stories of Osama bin Laden, in Riyadh, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Mashhor</p>

2013年 2月 12日

People read newspapers with cover stories of Osama bin Laden, in Riyadh, May 3, 2011.

<p>Newspaper headlines and clippings posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Newspaper headlines and clippings posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House, May 2, 2011.

<p>A video frame grab, obtained from ABC News, shows the interior in the mansion where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A video frame grab, obtained from ABC News, shows the interior in the mansion where Osama Bin Laden was killed.

<p>A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed.

<p>A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed.

<p>Part of a damaged helicopter lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Part of a damaged helicopter lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011.

<p>A boy collects debris remaining following the firefight, as journalists surround the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A boy collects debris remaining following the firefight, as journalists surround the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, May 3, 2011.

<p>Newspaper front pages left by visitors at a temporary memorial on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Newspaper front pages left by visitors at a temporary memorial on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2011.

<p>A screen grab of the FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011. REUTERS/FBI</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A screen grab of the FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011.

<p>President Barack Obama greets troops at Fort Campbell in Kentucky May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 2月 12日

President Barack Obama greets troops at Fort Campbell in Kentucky May 6, 2011.

<p>A badge on a man's t-shirt outside the World Trade Center site, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A badge on a man's t-shirt outside the World Trade Center site, May 5, 2011.

<p>A supporter of the Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam holds an image of Osama bin Laden during an anti-U.S. rally on the outskirts of Quetta, May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A supporter of the Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam holds an image of Osama bin Laden during an anti-U.S. rally on the outskirts of Quetta, May 6, 2011.

<p>Osama Bin Laden and a man identified as Muhammad Atef in an undated image released by the United States Attorney's office in New York in 1998. REUTERS/HO/ U.S. PM/RC/CLH</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Osama Bin Laden and a man identified as Muhammad Atef in an undated image released by the United States Attorney's office in New York in 1998.

<p>Osama bin Laden aims a weapon at an undisclosed location on an undated video obtained by Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai al-Aam in June 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Osama bin Laden aims a weapon at an undisclosed location on an undated video obtained by Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai al-Aam in June 2001.

<p>Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in a video found in bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Pentagon</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in a video found in bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad.

<p>The cover of a special edition of TIME magazine devoted to the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/TIME Magazine</p>

2013年 2月 12日

The cover of a special edition of TIME magazine devoted to the death of Osama bin Laden.

<p>Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

2013年 2月 12日

Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012.

<p>A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

2013年 2月 12日

A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012.

