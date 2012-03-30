版本:
Falklands War: the Argentine side

<p>Argentina's army soldiers place a mortar in Port Howard during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, April, 1982. Some 1,000 people died during the war that began with Argentina's invasion of the disputed Islands on April 2, 1982, and ended with their expulsion by British forces on June 14, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Argentina's army soldiers place a mortar in Port Howard during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, April, 1982. Some 1,000 people died during the war that began with Argentina's invasion of the disputed Islands on April 2, 1982, and ended with their expulsion by British forces on June 14, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Argentinian army soldiers read newspapers in Port Stanley, during the Falkland War (Guerra de las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, April 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Argentinian army soldiers read newspapers in Port Stanley, during the Falkland War (Guerra de las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, April 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Argentina's military personnel of the 601 Company get ready to board a helicopter in the Strait of San Carlos, during the Falkland War between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre</p>

Argentina's military personnel of the 601 Company get ready to board a helicopter in the Strait of San Carlos, during the Falkland War between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>An Argentine Hercules C-130 military cargo-aircraft flies to the Puerto Argentino during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

An Argentine Hercules C-130 military cargo-aircraft flies to the Puerto Argentino during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Two Argentine soldiers run along Ross Road in Port Stanley to take cover from a bombing alert during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain May 4, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Two Argentine soldiers run along Ross Road in Port Stanley to take cover from a bombing alert during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain May 4, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>A wounded Argentine soldier is placed into the icebreaker Admiral Irizar during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

A wounded Argentine soldier is placed into the icebreaker Admiral Irizar during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Argentinian army soldiers take position during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Port Howard, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Argentinian army soldiers take position during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Port Howard, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Argentinian military personnel of the 601 Company take position in the Strait of San Carlos, during the Falkland War between Argentina and Great Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Argentinian military personnel of the 601 Company take position in the Strait of San Carlos, during the Falkland War between Argentina and Great Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>An Argentinian army soldier stands guard at an air base in Puerto Argentino during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

An Argentinian army soldier stands guard at an air base in Puerto Argentino during the Falkland War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>An Argentinian army officer walks next to a British war plane that was shot down during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Darwin, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

An Argentinian army officer walks next to a British war plane that was shot down during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Darwin, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>The surviving crew of Argentine Navy patrol boat, Alferez Sobral, carry the coffin containing the body of one of their fallen comrades in the city of Puerto Deseado in this May 4, 1982 file photograph, during a ceremony honoring their companions killed when their boat was attacked by Britain's HMS Coventry during the Falkland Islands War that began with Argentina's invasion of the Islands on April 2. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/Files </p>

The surviving crew of Argentine Navy patrol boat, Alferez Sobral, carry the coffin containing the body of one of their fallen comrades in the city of Puerto Deseado in this May 4, 1982 file photograph, during a ceremony honoring their companions killed when their boat was attacked by Britain's HMS Coventry during the Falkland Islands War that began with Argentina's invasion of the Islands on April 2. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/Files

<p>Rear Admiral Edgardo Otero (L) and Brigadier Luis Castellanos (R) stand beside General Mario Benjamin Menendez who ruled as governor for the 73 days during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Rear Admiral Edgardo Otero (L) and Brigadier Luis Castellanos (R) stand beside General Mario Benjamin Menendez who ruled as governor for the 73 days during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain, May 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Argentine soldiers patrol along Ross Road in Port Stanley during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Port Stanley, 4 May, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre </p>

Argentine soldiers patrol along Ross Road in Port Stanley during the Falklands War (Guerra de Las Malvinas) between Argentina and Britain in Port Stanley, 4 May, 1982. REUTERS/Eduardo Farre

<p>Loved ones of Argentinian soldiers who died in the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina visit their gravesites at the Darwin cemetery in the Falklands Islands for the first time after the conflict, March 19, 1991. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Loved ones of Argentinian soldiers who died in the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina visit their gravesites at the Darwin cemetery in the Falklands Islands for the first time after the conflict, March 19, 1991. REUTERS/Pool

