China's military might
A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, in Dalian, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool
Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan
A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009. EUTERS/Stringer
Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool
Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery." REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012EUTERS/Jason Lee
Frontier defense soldiers participate in a drill aiming at enhancing combat capability in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, June 28. 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool
Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool
A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Chan
Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan
Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard
Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
