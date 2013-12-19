版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 05:55 BJT

China's military might

<p>A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLAmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training during the PLA Army Day in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, in Dalian, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukrmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

China's first aircraft carrier, which was renovated from an old aircraft carrier that China bought from Ukraine in 1998, is seen docked at Dalian Port, in Dalian, Liaoning province, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A vessel belonging to China's East China Sea Fleet fires its cannon during training, in celebration of the upcoming 64th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in the East China Sea, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making umore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A "Guying" stealth fighter participates in a test flight in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese navy's guided missile destroyer Haikou (171) is seen at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base in Hong Kong, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the Chinmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese jet fighters release flares as they fly over a Chinese vessel during the fleet's review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese amphibian armored vehicles take part in a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 24, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

<p>A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool</p>

A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese Navy nuclear submarine takes part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

<p>Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan</p>

Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniformmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Honor guards from the navy, land, and air force of the People's Liberation Army dress in the latest uniform and salute in formation in Beijing, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Chan

<p>A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A visitor looks at China's CH-4 unmanned aircraft on display at Aviation Expo China 2013 in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009. EUTERS/Stringer</p>

Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Rmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Military vehicles and tanks ahead of a rehearsal for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 18, 2009. EUTERS/Stringer

<p>Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool</p>

Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet reviewmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Helicopters accompany the Chinese Jiangwei II naval frigate "Mianyang" during an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

<p>Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery." REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 201more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Paramilitary policemen practice handstands during a summer drill in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 4, 2013. The Chinese characters read "perfect mastery." REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Soldiers take part in the "Warrior 2007" military drill in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, September 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012EUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese Peoplemore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Z-9WZ military helicopter, designed and manufactured by China, at the military base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army Aviation 4th Helicopter Regiment, on the outskirts of Beijing, July 24, 2012EUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Frontier defense soldiers participate in a drill aiming at enhancing combat capability in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, June 28. 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Frontier defense soldiers participate in a drill aiming at enhancing combat capability in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, June 28. 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Frontier defense soldiers participate in a drill aiming at enhancing combat capability in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, June 28. 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of amore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel walks on the tarmac of Khartoum airport after the landing of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Il-76 MD transport aircraft, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

People's Liberation Army (PLA) tanks take part in a training session at an army base in Shanxi province, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool</p>

Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th annivmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

<p>Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool</p>

Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese sailors are seen at the missile destroyer 115 Shenyang at Qingdao port, Shandong province, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Guang Niu/Pool

<p>A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern Chimore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A missile is launched from a Chinese submarine during a China-Russia joint military exercise in eastern China's Shandong peninsula, August 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

<p>Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Visitors check out weapons at a People's Liberation Army camp in Hong Kong, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Military delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army walk towards the Great Hall of the People for a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for more

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A soldier from Air Defense Brigade, 47th Combined Corps, PLA takes pictures during a display organized for media by Chinese government in Lintong, Shaanxi province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Expositiomore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Chinese WZ-10 military helicopters take off during a flight rehearsal of the 2nd China Helicopter Exposition at Tianjin Airport Economic Zone in Binhai New Area, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Recruits from the People's Liberation Army attend a training session at a military base in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Jian-10 fighter jets of China Air Force fly at Yangcun Air Force base on the outskirts of Tianjin municipality, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Chan</p>

Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a trainingmore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Female soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force march in formation during a training session at the 60th National Day Parade Village in the outskirts of Beijing, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Chan

<p>Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the annivermore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army flag to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

<p>Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Office workers look up at Chinese Air Force fighter jets as they fly over a building near Beijing's Tiananmen Square, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan</p>

A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and themore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

A Chinese military plane H-6 bomber flies through airspace between Okinawa prefecture's main island and the smaller Miyako island in southern Japan over the Pacific Ocean, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan

<p>Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Guided missiles are launched during a drill of the North Sea Fleet in Qingdao, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard</p>

China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku islemore

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

China Coast Guard vessel No. 2146 sails in the East China Sea near the disputed isles known as Senkaku isles in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard

<p>Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 20日 星期五

Armed paramilitary policemen stand in formation during a training session in Shenyang, Liaoning province, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

