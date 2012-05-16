Srebrenica's legacy
A wounded Muslim boy lays in the snow next to an overloaded UNHCR truck March 31, 1993 during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica as part of an agreement between Serbs, Muslims and the commander of UN peace keeping forces in Bosnia. REUTERS/Stringer
Group of Bosnian Muslims, refugees from Srebrenica, walk to be transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari to Muslim-held Kladanj near Olovo July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Thousands of refugees who fled across front lines from the eastern Bosnian enclave when Serb troops overran the region gather at Tuzla's airport July 15, 1995. REUTERS/Wade Goddard
A Bosnian refugee from Srebrenica scoops food out of a can in the refugee camp at the Tuzla airport, July 14. REUTERS/Stringer
A young Bosnian boy from Srebrenica awaits his turn for water at the refugee camp at Tuzla Airport July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Bosnian refugees from Srebrenica board a UN truck to be taken to the tents at the refugee camp in the U.N. airbase at Tuzla July 15, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
A human thigh bone sticks out of the earth among other markers at the site of a suspected mass grave in eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica April 3, 1996 where Muslim victims of a Bosnian Serb massacre are believed to be buried. REUTERS/Stringer
Bosnian pathologist Rifat Kesetovic examines skulls of victims in a hospital in Tuzla March 28, 1997 taken from mass graves and in wooded areas following the 1995 massacre in the Muslim enclave of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Stringer
Bosnian Muslim refugee women from Srebrenica hold banners reading "Where are our loved ones" during their peaceful protest in central Sarajevo October 11, 1997. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman waits with other Muslims April 27, 2001 outside an abandoned house on the outskirts of the Bosnian town of Potocari for a ride back to see the homes they fled in 1995. Around 250 Muslims went to see if they could rebuild the wreckage of their houses in the valley near Potocari, where thousands of Muslim men and boys disappeared after being separated from their womenfolk by Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic more
Bosnian Muslim clerics pray during a ceremony in Potocari in the wartime U.N. protected enclave of Srebrenica July 11, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim refugee women, survivors from once U.N. safe zone of Srebrenica, watch live TV coverage of trial of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic February 12, 2002 in their collective refugee center in Tuzla. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ibrija Oric, a Muslim woman who lost most of her relatives, cries as she sits in front of her destroyed house in a village of Gornji Potocari near Srebrenica March 26, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bosnian Muslim women pray in their corner of the new mosque in Srebrenica, rebuilt at the site of destroyed White mosque, July 5, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Bosnian Muslim woman looks through the window of a bus decorated with a flower as she arrives at Potocari in the wartime U.N. protected enclave of Srebrenica July 11, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Aida Civic, a Bosnian Muslim refugee woman from Srebrenica, screems as she enters a container with remains of around 3,500 killed Bosnian Muslims, most of them from the once U.N. safe zone of Srebrenica, in an identification center of the Institute for missing persons in Tuzla December 10, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A forensic expert with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) holds a photograph found with the remains of a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in the ICMP office in the Bosnian town of Tuzla July 7, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers dig graves for a ceremony at a memorial center for Srebrenica victims in Potocari July 9, 2005. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two Bosnian Muslim women cry over a coffin July 10, 2005 with remains of their relative in a factory hall in Potocari where 610 victims of Srebrenica massacre wait for the funeral. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy stands behind barbed wire as Bosnian Muslims attend a ceremony of the re-opening a rebuild mosque July 10, 2005 in the village of Gornji Potocari only few hundred meters from a memorial centre for Srebrenica victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim houses abandoned during Bosnia's 1992-95 war are seen from inside a destroyed house near Srebrenica February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Bosnian Muslim talks on a mobile phone as he pauses near the village of Bakraci from marching towards Srebrenica July 9, 2005. Survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre marched through the fields of Bosnia to re-enact a harrowing escape from Serb forces who slaughtered 8,000 of their Muslim kin. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Players of FK Guber from Srebrenica shower after their match in Bosnia's Serb Republic's basement league in Srebrenica September 17, 2006. More than a decade after the end of the country's 1992-95 war, FK Guber is a rare example of a multi-ethnic sports team in the Serb Republic, with Muslims and Serbs playing together in the former U.N-protected zone of Srebrenica, where Bosnian Serb troops massacred some 8,000 Muslim men in July...more
A Bosnian Muslim returnee to a village near Srebrenica waits for relatives to visit him on the first day of Eid al-Fitr October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women from Srebrenica react to television coverage from the The International Court of Justice in front of a wall covered with pictures of their missing loved ones in an office in Tuzla February 26, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Dutch peacekeepers and their friends cast shadows onto the names of the Srebrenica victims as they visit their memorial in Potocari October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
EUFOR peacekeepers in Bosnia watch forensic experts from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) work in a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Bosnian man prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Potocari near Srebrenica in the Serb controlled part of the country October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim woman mourns by the grave of her relative during the funeral of 534 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bosnian refugees pass the time as they wait for a U.N. delegation to visit their collective center in Srebrenica August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
