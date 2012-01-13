Child workers
Shuvo, 7, works at a metal workshop which makes propellers for ships at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganmore
Shuvo, 7, works at a metal workshop which makes propellers for ships at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Boys carry dry wood, to be used as cooking fuel, on their backs as they walk home in Islamabad, Pakistan Nomore
Boys carry dry wood, to be used as cooking fuel, on their backs as they walk home in Islamabad, Pakistan November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residenmore
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy threshes rice against an empty drum on the outskirts of Faisalabad, Pakistan November 13, 2011. REUTEmore
A boy threshes rice against an empty drum on the outskirts of Faisalabad, Pakistan November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Boys help rebel fighters clean weapons in Misrata, after the rebel fighters returned from the frontline on more
Boys help rebel fighters clean weapons in Misrata, after the rebel fighters returned from the frontline on the outskirts of Zlitan, Libya July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mithun, 11, poses for a photo at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, about 360km (224 miles) southmore
Mithun, 11, poses for a photo at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, about 360km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, India April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls carry sacks in a charcoal factory at a slum in Manila, Philippines April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Camore
Girls carry sacks in a charcoal factory at a slum in Manila, Philippines April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Afghan boy Abdul Wahab works in a blacksmith's shop in Kabul, Afghanistan December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Omamore
Afghan boy Abdul Wahab works in a blacksmith's shop in Kabul, Afghanistan December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Ahsan, 12, stands looking over an oven at a brick yard in the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan November 23,more
Ahsan, 12, stands looking over an oven at a brick yard in the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Four-year-old Abbass Ali, an ethnic Hazara Afghan boy, is photographed as he weaves carpets at a workshop imore
Four-year-old Abbass Ali, an ethnic Hazara Afghan boy, is photographed as he weaves carpets at a workshop in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A boy climbs a palm tree to collect dates in an agricultural area in el-Hawamdiya, a suburb of Giza near Camore
A boy climbs a palm tree to collect dates in an agricultural area in el-Hawamdiya, a suburb of Giza near Cairo, Egypt September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Dusabe Munyarugamba, 16, climbs out of a cave where she collects water for her family in Bukima, just northmore
Dusabe Munyarugamba, 16, climbs out of a cave where she collects water for her family in Bukima, just north of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhurimore
A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy holds a magnet as he and another search for recyclables along a roadside dump in Karachi, Pakistan Ocmore
A boy holds a magnet as he and another search for recyclables along a roadside dump in Karachi, Pakistan October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An Ivorian child welds in a wrought iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Luc Gnagomore
An Ivorian child welds in a wrought iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A child rests after searching for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province, China, Jumore
A child rests after searching for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province, China, July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan boy works in a poppy field in Musa Qala, Helmand province, March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani <more
An Afghan boy works in a poppy field in Musa Qala, Helmand province, March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An illegal immigrant boy from Myanmar collects plastic at a rubbish dump site near Mae Sot, Thailand, Decemmore
An illegal immigrant boy from Myanmar collects plastic at a rubbish dump site near Mae Sot, Thailand, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Afghan boys carry dried twigs while walking in a desert near Herat December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoumore
Afghan boys carry dried twigs while walking in a desert near Herat December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Ironworker Zoumana Traore, 9, works in an iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Lucmore
Ironworker Zoumana Traore, 9, works in an iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Tota Miya, 10, shows his hands after preparing soil to make bricks in a brick field on the outskirts of Dhamore
Tota Miya, 10, shows his hands after preparing soil to make bricks in a brick field on the outskirts of Dhaka November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Saif, a 12-year-old who has left school, works at a garage in Baghdad July 19, 2009. Saif earns about $20 amore
Saif, a 12-year-old who has left school, works at a garage in Baghdad July 19, 2009. Saif earns about $20 a week and is a breadwinner of his family. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A Ghanaian girl waits to sell water in the northern city of Tamale, January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reimore
A Ghanaian girl waits to sell water in the northern city of Tamale, January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Sujon, 4, works in a brick field in Gabtoli, Dhaka December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sujon, 4, works in a brick field in Gabtoli, Dhaka December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child-labourer works inside a brick factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, January 31, 2007. REUTEmore
A child-labourer works inside a brick factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, January 31, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl sorts prawns at the main port located in the outskirts of the southern city of Karachi, Pakistan, Jumore
A girl sorts prawns at the main port located in the outskirts of the southern city of Karachi, Pakistan, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Athar Hussain