Colonel Gaddafi
Libyan Leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi holds out his hand during his speech at the Summit for the Non-aligned Countries in Belgrade, September 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, inside his Bedouin tent during a news conference where he presented his family to U.S. female journalists, January 12, 1986. REUTERS/Kate Dourian
Sofiya Gaddafi, wife of Muammar Gaddafi, with her children inside their Bedouin tent, January 12, 1986. REUTERS/Kate Dourian
Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi waves to several thousand supporters from a balcony at Bab Aziz Iya after giving a speech condemning the United States, March 28, 1986. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi at the Egyptian border city of Mersa Matrouh, October 16, 1989. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi speaks during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the evacuation of the American military bases in the country, in Tripoli, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi listens to his Foreign Minister Jaddallah Azzouz al-Talhi at the end of the three-day summit of the Arab Maghreb Union in Tunis, January 23, 1990. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
One thousand tanks rumble down one of the main streets of Tripoli as Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi celebrated 25 years in power with a show of defiance against Western-led sanctions, September 1, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi attends a wreath-laying ceremony in Victory Square in central Minsk, November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi looks at a flag during the plenary session at the Africa-South America Summit in Margarita Island, September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman takes off her jacket as she arrives with about 200 other young women for a meeting with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a Libyan cultural centre in Rome, August 30, 2010. Gaddafi's attempt to convert dozens of young women to Islam during a visit to Italy led to an angry reaction from Italian media. The mercurial Gaddafi invited a large group of young women hired by a hostess agency to an event and tried to convert them to...more
The place setting is seen for Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi, who did not attend the toast at the annual luncheon, during the 64th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Patrick Andrade
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi gives a speech in Rome, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A monument built outside Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's residence shows a fist clinching a US warplane in Tripoli, February 1, 2001. REUTERS/File
Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gadaffi speaks to reporters outside his residence where U.S. fighters acting on the orders of then president Ronald Reagan carried out the bombings in 1986, on February 5, 2001. REUTERS/File
Libyan military personnel march during a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi coming to power, at the Green Square in Tripoli, September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez drives Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's limousine as they arrive at an event in Margarita Island, September 28, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Fireworks explode during celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi coming to power, at the Green Square in Tripoli, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi listens during his debate on democracy with British sociologist Anthony Giddens and U.S. political scientist Benjamin Barber (2nd R) in the desert in Sebha, in a move apparently designed to further the resumption of international ties following years of isolation, March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A Belgian police officer stands guard near a Bedouin tent, equipped with a satellite dish, in which Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi stayed during his two-day official visit to Belgium and the European Union, in Brussels, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi leaves after a meeting with a business women at the Auditorium Hall in Rome, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi displays a picture on his uniform as he arrives at Ciampino Airport in Rome, June 10, 2009. The picture shows the 1931 arrest of Libyan guerrilla leader Omar al Mukhtar by colonial Italian forces. Al Mukhtar's son accompanied Gaddafi on this trip to Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi pauses as he speaks in front of Ali Abdussalam Treki of Libya, President of the sixty-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama stands with Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi before a dinner at the G8 summit in L'Aquila, Italy, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi drinks during the opening of the two-day Arab Summit in Damascus, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is welcomed by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Nicolas Maduro (R) as he arrives at the venue of the Africa-South America Summit in Margarita Island, September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An interior view of the former residence of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi destroyed in an air attack in 1986 after President Ronald Reagan accused Tripoli of responsibility for a bomb blast in a West Berlin disco in which two American soldiers were killed. Photo taken December 2, 1999. REUTERS/File The aerial attack on the residence inside the military barracks of Bab-el-Azizia on the outskirts of Tripoli, killed at least 15...more
Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi attends a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his coming to power at the Green Square in Tripoli, September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi adjusts his glasses during the plenary session at the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi speaks on state television, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Libya TV via Reuters TV
