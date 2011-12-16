Inside Fukushima
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power
The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi Tanigawa/Handout
A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power
Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout
An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.
A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power
A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.
The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.
An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from the accident. REUTERS/IAEA Photo/Handout
The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe
