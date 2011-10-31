版本:
NATO in Libya

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Smoke rises after coalition air strikes near Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A Libyan government tank destroyed by Western air strikes sits beside the coastal highway near Ajdabiyah in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A building Libyan officials described as a civil engineering office lies flattened after being bombed by NATO in Tripoli, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Fire fighters put out a fire at a food storage warehouse that Libyan forces said was bombed by NATO forces in the town of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A dusty boot lies in the rubble following a NATO airstrike on a military compound in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A tank belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explodes after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show the damage inside a flat, gutted by what Libyan officials said was an explosion at an army ammunition depot in the town of Mizdah, south of Tripoli, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ground crew walk past French Mirage 2000 fighter jets at the military air base of Solenzara, on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, which France is using to run its military operation in Libya, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

The ransacked lobby of a hotel is seen in Ras Lanuf after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi fled westward following coalition air strikes in eastern Libya, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A damaged car is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Smoke billows from a ship on fire at the sea port in Tripoli, May 20, 2011. Libyan government said the fire was caused by coalition air strikes. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A damaged residential home is seen in Tripoli, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Mechanics perform maintenance work on a Super Etendard in the aviation hangar aboard France's flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Libyan army fire anti-aircraft rounds during air strikes by coalition forces in Tripoli, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Ali Hamed Gafez gestures in his house which Libyan government officials said was destroyed by NATO bombings, in Majar, south of Zlitan, east of Tripoli, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A woman and her daughter walk among rubble in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli, May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Smoke rises just after Libyan regime vehicles are destroyed by an air strike from a coalition patrol aircraft near Misrata, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Crown Copyright, MOD 2006 via Reuters TV

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A missile which the Libyan government said was from a coalition air strike is seen in the house of Saif Al-Arab Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A Libyan holds a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a naval military facility damaged by coalition air strikes last night in eastern Tripoli, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

The mutilated body of a Muammar Gaddafi loyalist soldier killed in what residents said was a French air strike early on Sunday morning, lie sunder a blanket on the southern outskirts of Benghazi in northeastern Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A rebel fighter shouts "Allahu Akbar!" (God is the greatest!) in front of a burning vehicle belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 11月 1日 星期二

Seen through night-vision lenses aboard amphibious transport dock USS Ponce (LPD 15), guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) fires Tomahawk cruise missiles in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in the Mediterranean Sea, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nathanael Miller/U.S. Navy photo

NATO in Libya

