Flashback: BP oil spill
Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21,more
Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard
Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islandmore
Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islands, south of Louisiana, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Greenpeace
A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2more
A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2more
The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard
Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 20more
Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg-US Navy
Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burnmore
Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burns in the Gulf of Mexico, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Justin Stumberg/U.S. Navy photo
A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana,more
A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin more
Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12more
A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiamore
The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/John Quigley/Handout
Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talkingmore
Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talking on a cellphone at Joshua's Marina in Buras, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. Mao was hired by BP to help with clean up efforts. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano more
A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2more
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oilmore
President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oilmore
Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, Jmore
A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizonmore
Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil leak, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/BP/Handout
A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument more
A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument aboard NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in this image captured on May 17, 2010, at around 16:40 UTC (11:40 am CDT). REUTERS/NASA/Goddard/Terra / Handout
Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4more
Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 milmore
An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at tmore
President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at the Coast Guard Venice Center, in Venice, Louisiana, in a White House photo taken May 2 and released on June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, more
A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Islmore
Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A couple swims off the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A couple swims off the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, Junemore
A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Then BP CEO Tony Hayward testifies about the oil spill on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downimore
Then BP CEO Tony Hayward testifies about the oil spill on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bmore
Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bay Jimmy, in the Barataria Bay of Louisiana June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Memore
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, June 19, 2010. Propellers from the airplane are visible in the photo. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisianmore
Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Wavmore
Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Waveland, Mississippi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 201more
Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 11, 2010. more
Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
下一个
China's power handover
A once-in-a-decade leadership change in China.
China's next leader
Xi Jinping will assume the presidency of China in March.
China on guard
Tight security surrounds the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the location of the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.
Europe on strike
Millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse.
精选图集
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.