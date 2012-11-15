版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 03:36 BJT

Flashback: BP oil spill

<p>Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard</p>

Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21,more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Fire boat response crews battle the blazing remnants of the Deepwater Horizon rig, off Louisiana, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard

Close
1 / 34
<p>Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islands, south of Louisiana, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Greenpeace</p>

Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islandmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Birds fly over oil on the water near Breton Sound Island, on the southern most tip of the Chandeleur Islands, south of Louisiana, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Greenpeace

Close
2 / 34
<p>A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A television reporter stands beside oil booms at the coast of South Pass, south of Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 34
<p>Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Shrimp boats are seen docked at a marina in Venice, Louisiana, May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 34
<p>The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard</p>

The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

The crew of a Basler BT-67 fixed wing aircraft releases oil dispersant off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard

Close
5 / 34
<p>Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg-US Navy</p>

Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 20more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Dark clouds of smoke and fire emerge as oil burns during a controlled fire in the Gulf of Mexico, May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stumberg-US Navy

Close
6 / 34
<p>Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burns in the Gulf of Mexico, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Justin Stumberg/U.S. Navy photo</p>

Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burnmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Crew members from Marine Vessel Braxton Perry recover a deflection boom after three days of controlled burns in the Gulf of Mexico, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Justin Stumberg/U.S. Navy photo

Close
7 / 34
<p>A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana,more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A man holds a plastic bag with oil from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, south of Freemason Island, Louisiana, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 34
<p>Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Beach goers sunbathe behind a wall of hay bales, used to absorb any oil that might come ashore, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 34
<p>A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A boy plays in the sand at the beach while spending time with his family in Long Beach, Mississippi, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
10 / 34
<p>The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/John Quigley/Handout</p>

The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiamore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

The Gulf Coast shrimping/fishing community and environmental groups during a protest at Grand Isle, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/John Quigley/Handout

Close
11 / 34
<p>Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talking on a cellphone at Joshua's Marina in Buras, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. Mao was hired by BP to help with clean up efforts. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talkingmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Chan Darasy Mao cleans the deck of his shrimp boat as his wife Lentin sweeps the inside cabin while talking on a cellphone at Joshua's Marina in Buras, Louisiana, May 16, 2010. Mao was hired by BP to help with clean up efforts. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
12 / 34
<p>A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A boat passes through heavily oiled marsh near Pass a Loutre, Louisiana May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
13 / 34
<p>A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A worker scrapes oil from a beach in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
14 / 34
<p>Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill coats concrete sea barriers in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
15 / 34
<p>President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oilmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

President Barack Obama surveys damage along the Louisiana coastline at Fourchon Beach caused after a BP oil line ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 34
<p>Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oilmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
17 / 34
<p>A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, Jmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A woman looks at a line of workers contracted to clean oil that washed ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
18 / 34
<p>Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil leak, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/BP/Handout </p>

Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizonmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Remotely operated undersea vehicles work to cut and cap the riser pipe at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil leak, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/BP/Handout

Close
19 / 34
<p>A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument aboard NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in this image captured on May 17, 2010, at around 16:40 UTC (11:40 am CDT). REUTERS/NASA/Goddard/Terra / Handout </p>

A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A false-color image created by combining data from Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument aboard NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in this image captured on May 17, 2010, at around 16:40 UTC (11:40 am CDT). REUTERS/NASA/Goddard/Terra / Handout

Close
20 / 34
<p>Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Beachgoers walk past patches of oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Pensacola Beach, Florida June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
21 / 34
<p>An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 milmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

An exhausted oil-covered brown pelican sits in a pool of oil along Queen Bess Island Pelican Rookery, 3 miles (4.8 km) northeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
22 / 34
<p>President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at the Coast Guard Venice Center, in Venice, Louisiana, in a White House photo taken May 2 and released on June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House </p>

President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

President Obama during a briefing about the situation along the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, at the Coast Guard Venice Center, in Venice, Louisiana, in a White House photo taken May 2 and released on June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Close
23 / 34
<p>A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A hard hat from an oil worker lies in oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
24 / 34
<p>Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Islmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill swirls in various colours in shallow water on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
25 / 34
<p>A couple swims off the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A couple swims off the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A couple swims off the beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
26 / 34
<p>A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, Junemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A contract worker rakes oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill off a beach in Grand Isle, Louisiana, June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
27 / 34
<p>Then BP CEO Tony Hayward testifies about the oil spill on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Then BP CEO Tony Hayward testifies about the oil spill on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downimore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Then BP CEO Tony Hayward testifies about the oil spill on Capitol Hill, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
28 / 34
<p>Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bay Jimmy, in the Barataria Bay of Louisiana June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Work crews use booms and vacuums to clean marshland impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon Spill near Bay Jimmy, in the Barataria Bay of Louisiana June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
29 / 34
<p>Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, June 19, 2010. Propellers from the airplane are visible in the photo. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Memore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana, June 19, 2010. Propellers from the airplane are visible in the photo. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
30 / 34
<p>Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisianmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Brian Foret, an employee of Trussco, stands on oiled rocks along the beach front in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
31 / 34
<p>Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Waveland, Mississippi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Wavmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Workers clean up oil balls from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the surf brings more onto a beach in Waveland, Mississippi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
32 / 34
<p>Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 201more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Oil is burned off the surface of the water near the source of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
33 / 34
<p>Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 11, 2010. more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
China's power handover

China's power handover

下一个

China's power handover

China's power handover

A once-in-a-decade leadership change in China.

2012年 11月 16日
China's next leader

China's next leader

Xi Jinping will assume the presidency of China in March.

2012年 11月 15日
China on guard

China on guard

Tight security surrounds the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the location of the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

2012年 11月 15日
Europe on strike

Europe on strike

Millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse.

2012年 11月 15日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐