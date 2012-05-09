版本:
Syrian uprising

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Syrian soldier stands guard as a mini-bus carrying passengers goes by, at a checkpoint, during a field visit made by United Nations (U.N.) observers to the Madaya area, near Damascus May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Syrian soldier stands guard as a mini-bus carrying passengers goes by, at a checkpoint, during a field visit made by United Nations (U.N.) observers to the Madaya area, near Damascus May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

<p>A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A general view of damaged buildings, which according to the opposition were damaged by the government's army, in Homs May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Members of the United Nations Supervision Mission to Syria (UNSMIS) meet with members of the Free Syrian Army and activists opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Members of the United Nations Supervision Mission to Syria (UNSMIS) meet with members of the Free Syrian Army and activists opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>U.N. observers walk towards soldiers at a Syrian army checkpoint during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

2012年 5月 9日

U.N. observers walk towards soldiers at a Syrian army checkpoint during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Maraa, near Aleppo May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Maraa, near Aleppo May 4, 2012. REUTER/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A damaged armored vehicle is seen in Homs April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Tellawi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A damaged armored vehicle is seen in Homs April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Tellawi/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A view through the damaged windshield of a bus shows Syrian security personnel inspecting wreckage after a bomb exploded in central Damascus April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al Hariri </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A view through the damaged windshield of a bus shows Syrian security personnel inspecting wreckage after a bomb exploded in central Damascus April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al Hariri

<p>United Nations (UN) observers travel in an UN vehicle from the UN office in Damascus to Douma, where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri </p>

2012年 5月 9日

United Nations (UN) observers travel in an UN vehicle from the UN office in Damascus to Douma, where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

<p>Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs in this handout picture dated April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs in this handout picture dated April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qussoor/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>The wreckage of a bus which was transporting soldiers is pictured in Aleppo city, northern Syria, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

The wreckage of a bus which was transporting soldiers is pictured in Aleppo city, northern Syria, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

<p>Pro-government gunmen are seen in Mouadamia near Damascus April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Pro-government gunmen are seen in Mouadamia near Damascus April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A Syrian army tank is seen in Yabroud near Damascus March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Syrian army tank is seen in Yabroud near Damascus March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Smoke rises from Damascus in this handout dated March 17, 2012. Two explosions hit security complexes in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing several civilians and security force personnel, state television reported. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Smoke rises from Damascus in this handout dated March 17, 2012. Two explosions hit security complexes in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing several civilians and security force personnel, state television reported. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A doctor at a makeshift hospital displays a bullet removed from the hand of a young girl wounded during what protesters said was an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, at the Khalidiya neighborhood in Homs March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A doctor at a makeshift hospital displays a bullet removed from the hand of a young girl wounded during what protesters said was an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, at the Khalidiya neighborhood in Homs March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Syrians carry the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by the government's army in Attarib, during their funeral in Hazzano, Idlib province, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Syrians carry the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by the government's army in Attarib, during their funeral in Hazzano, Idlib province, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A bodybag said to contain the remains of American journalist Marie Colvin is seen being buried in the Syrian city of Homs in this still image taken from video recorded on February 27, 2012 and uploaded on the Internet on March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV/Handout</p>

2012年 5月 9日

A bodybag said to contain the remains of American journalist Marie Colvin is seen being buried in the Syrian city of Homs in this still image taken from video recorded on February 27, 2012 and uploaded on the Internet on March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV/Handout

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen deployed in al-Bayada district in Homs, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen deployed in al-Bayada district in Homs, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

2012年 5月 9日

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A child walks in a house damaged after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A child walks in a house damaged after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A boy looks at fresh graves of people who were killed after heavy shelling by government forces, buried in a garden that has been converted into a makeshift graveyard in Sermeen, near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

2012年 5月 9日

A boy looks at fresh graves of people who were killed after heavy shelling by government forces, buried in a garden that has been converted into a makeshift graveyard in Sermeen, near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A boy runs in front of a huge Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A boy runs in front of a huge Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Anti Syrian president Bashar al-Assad mourners surround the hearse carrying the coffin of Kurdish opposition Naser Aldin Berhak during his funeral in Qamishli city February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Anti Syrian president Bashar al-Assad mourners surround the hearse carrying the coffin of Kurdish opposition Naser Aldin Berhak during his funeral in Qamishli city February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Smoke billows in Homs in this handout picture received February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Smoke billows in Homs in this handout picture received February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Syrians climb a pole and hold flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Syrians climb a pole and hold flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Anti-government protesters attend the funerals, in snowy weather, of protesters killed during clashes with government troops in earlier protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Anti-government protesters attend the funerals, in snowy weather, of protesters killed during clashes with government troops in earlier protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Black smoke is seen from a Homs refinery February 15, 2012. An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in Homs, sending a large plume of smoke rising into the sky, witnesses said. The blast hit the pipeline near a district being shelled by government troops, they said. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Black smoke is seen from a Homs refinery February 15, 2012. An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in Homs, sending a large plume of smoke rising into the sky, witnesses said. The blast hit the pipeline near a district being shelled by government troops, they said. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

<p>Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Residents are pictured in a shelter in the district of Bab Amro in Homs February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A Syrian soldier stands near a Syrian tank in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout</p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Syrian soldier stands near a Syrian tank in Bab Amro near the city of Homs February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout

<p>Demonstrators gather during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Demonstrators gather during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this handout picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Bodies of what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this handout picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighborhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighborhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A demonstrator (2nd L) ignites an aerosol spray to create fire as others flash victory signs and wave flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qudsaya, near Damascus, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A demonstrator (2nd L) ignites an aerosol spray to create fire as others flash victory signs and wave flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qudsaya, near Damascus, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, Syria January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs, Syria January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 9日

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An Arab League observer takes photos for anti-government protesters on the streets in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

An Arab League observer takes photos for anti-government protesters on the streets in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

<p>This still image taken from video off a social media website uploaded as December 28, 2011, shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" (military defectors) firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. REUTERS/via Reuters Tv/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

This still image taken from video off a social media website uploaded as December 28, 2011, shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" (military defectors) firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. REUTERS/via Reuters Tv/Handout

<p>Relatives and friends pray beside the body of a man killed by gunfire from security forces in Houla near Homs November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2012年 5月 9日

Relatives and friends pray beside the body of a man killed by gunfire from security forces in Houla near Homs November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Smoke rises from a building after being fired upon in Baba Amer in Homs in this still image taken from video uploaded October 29, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters cannot independently verify the content of the video from which this still image is taken. REUTERS/Social media via Reuters TV </p>

2012年 5月 9日

Smoke rises from a building after being fired upon in Baba Amer in Homs in this still image taken from video uploaded October 29, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters cannot independently verify the content of the video from which this still image is taken. REUTERS/Social media via Reuters TV

<p>The statue of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of current president Bashar Al-Assad, is pictured after Kurdish protesters uprooted it in the Syrian town of Qamishli, October 8, 2011. The words on the statue read, "Step down Bashar". REUTERS/Handout </p>

2012年 5月 9日

The statue of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of current president Bashar Al-Assad, is pictured after Kurdish protesters uprooted it in the Syrian town of Qamishli, October 8, 2011. The words on the statue read, "Step down Bashar". REUTERS/Handout

