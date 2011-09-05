版本:
The Strauss-Kahn case

2011年 9月 6日

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair (2nd L) arrive at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair (2nd L) arrive at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A car carrying former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair is chased by a pack of media motorcycles in Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A car carrying former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and his wife Anne Sinclair is chased by a pack of media motorcycles in Paris September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media wait outside the residence of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after his return to Paris, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media wait outside the residence of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after his return to Paris, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York, September 4, 2011.REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk in the courtyard of their Paris residence after their arrival from New York, September 4, 2011.REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A mover carries a box out of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn's New York residence and into a truck September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A mover carries a box out of ex-IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn's New York residence and into a truck September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF, leaves his provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF, leaves his provisional home in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

French tourists and reporters wait for the departure of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at his provisional home New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

French tourists and reporters wait for the departure of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at his provisional home New York August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Oumou Sistoro, a supporter of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, argues with a court officer outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Oumou Sistoro, a supporter of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, argues with a court officer outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus (R) presides over a hearing for former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus (R) presides over a hearing for former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (R) speaks to the media after returning from the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (R) speaks to the media after returning from the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse after a hearing was held to dismiss the case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse after a hearing was held to dismiss the case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn in New York August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair arrive at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair arrive at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan maid who has accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexually assaulting her, and her lawyer, Kenneth P. Thompson speak to the press after meeting with the New York District Attorney in New York August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Nafissatou Diallo, the Manhattan maid who has accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexually assaulting her, and her lawyer, Kenneth P. Thompson speak to the press after meeting with the New York District Attorney in New York August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Anne Sinclair, wife of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, searches for her friends through the media scuffle from inside her temporary Manhattan residence July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Anne Sinclair, wife of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, searches for her friends through the media scuffle from inside her temporary Manhattan residence July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media are seen outside the temporary Manhattan residence of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media are seen outside the temporary Manhattan residence of former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A man reads the New York Daily News, which features former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on its front page, in Manhattan July 2, 2011. Strauss-Kahn, 62, was released from house arrest after prosecutors said the hotel maid who accused him of attempted rape lied to a grand jury and made other false statements. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

A man reads the New York Daily News, which features former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn on its front page, in Manhattan July 2, 2011. Strauss-Kahn, 62, was released from house arrest after prosecutors said the hotel maid who accused him of attempted rape lied to a grand jury and made other false statements. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves Scalinatella restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves Scalinatella restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair depart a hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair depart a hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

New York City union hotel workers protest as former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair leave Manhattan Criminal Court after Strauss-Kahn's arraignment hearing in New York June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

New York City union hotel workers protest as former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair leave Manhattan Criminal Court after Strauss-Kahn's arraignment hearing in New York June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media take their positions outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse waiting for the possible release of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn before a bail hearing in New York May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Members of the media take their positions outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse waiting for the possible release of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn before a bail hearing in New York May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn listens to his lawyer, William Taylor, inside of a New York State Supreme Courthouse during a bail hearing in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn listens to his lawyer, William Taylor, inside of a New York State Supreme Courthouse during a bail hearing in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Wife of former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Anne Sinclair (C) and her daughter Camille Strauss-Kahn (R) depart Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Wife of former IMF Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Anne Sinclair (C) and her daughter Camille Strauss-Kahn (R) depart Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn departs a New York Police Department precinct in New York, late May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn departs a New York Police Department precinct in New York, late May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (top C), French Socialist party member, speaks to the media after a news conference at the Socialist party headquarters in Paris May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (top C), French Socialist party member, speaks to the media after a news conference at the Socialist party headquarters in Paris May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn appears in Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment in New York, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn appears in Manhattan Criminal Court during his arraignment in New York, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit headquarters in Harlem, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit headquarters in Harlem, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Stories regarding the arrest of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on the front pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

Stories regarding the arrest of Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on the front pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

The NYPD prisoner movement slip for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/New York State

2011年 9月 6日 星期二

The NYPD prisoner movement slip for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/New York State

