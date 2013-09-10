版本:
Fleeing Syria

<p>A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A Turkish military vehicle patrols along the Bab Al-Salam border crossing to Turkey September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>A civilian runs with his belongings as he attempts to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A civilian runs with his belongings as he attempts to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>A Syrian refugee child who arrived from Damascus, gestures in a tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian refugee child who arrived from Damascus, gestures in a tent at the Majdal Anjar refugee camp in Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>Mustafa Abu Bekir, 23, is welcomed by a relative as he is carried by a family member just after they entered Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 9, 2013. Abu Bekir introduced himself as a Free Syrian Army fighter who was severely injured and lost his legs during a bombing by the Syrian Air Force while he and others were fighting in the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Iblib almost a month ago. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mustafa Abu Bekir, 23, is welcomed by a relative as he is carried by a family member just after they entered Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 9, 2013. Abu Bekir introduced himself as a Free Syrian Army fighter who was severely injured and lost his legs during a bombing by the Syrian Air Force while he and others were fighting in the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Iblib almost a month ago. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A Syrian boy sits beside his family's belongings as they wait for a vehicle to pick them up after entering Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian boy sits beside his family's belongings as they wait for a vehicle to pick them up after entering Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite the Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa, in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Syrian refugee children play at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugee children play at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

<p>A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlour at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

A Syrian refugee helps another apply make-up as she prepares for her wedding at a beauty parlour at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

<p>Syrian refugees play with a tyre at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugees play with a tyre at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

<p>Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala</p>

Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq September 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Haider Ala

<p>Syrian people carry their belongings on their car as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian people carry their belongings on their car as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Syrian people carry their belongings as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian people carry their belongings as they enter Turkey with their family from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp, the third of its kind, under construction near Al Azraq, 80km (50 miles) east of Amman, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A general view of the Azraq Syrian Refugee Camp, the third of its kind, under construction near Al Azraq, 80km (50 miles) east of Amman, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, walk in the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence back home, walk in the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees, who fled the violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari</p>

Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari

<p>Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Syrian woman refugee sits with her children under a vehicle at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical center at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A boy rows a boat as he transports people into the city of Deir Al-Zor, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of the capital Amman, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A Jordanian volunteer sits beside a wounded Syrian refugee boy, who was evacuated to Jordan for treatment with his brothers, after their border village "Al Shajara" was bombed by government forces, at the Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid, north of the capital Amman, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A Syrian family from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain flee their house during gunfire as they prepare to cross the border fence from Ras al-Ain into Turkey, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrians try to cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Syrian child refugee cries as he stands at a queue waiting to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee woman stands at the entrance of her family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Syrians cross the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Syrian woman carries a child as others wash clothes at a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

A Syrian woman carries a child as others wash clothes at a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

<p>A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

People from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain cross the border fences to flee into Turkey at the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian children shout at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Altinozu in Hatay province, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A Syrian resident attempts to cross back into the Syrian Hilat village carrying some food supplies from the northern Lebanese border area of Debbabiyeh, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh</p>

Syrians ride on a motorcycle across a river near Wadi Khaled area, after they fled from Homs city ,on their way to Wadi Khaled village, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in northern Lebanon, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naimeh

<p>Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Syrians run as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Turkish woman talks to her relative, a Syrian refugee, through a fence at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Yayladagi in Hatay province, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

