Olympic moments

<p>Footprints are seen on the floor during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 7月 26日

Footprints are seen on the floor during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Deng Linlin of China competes in the women's qualification balance beam during the artistic gymnastics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

Deng Linlin of China competes in the women's qualification balance beam during the artistic gymnastics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

<p>China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

<p>Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. Bolt set a new world record with a timing of 19.30 seconds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. Bolt set a new world record with a timing of 19.30 seconds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Bronze medallist George Gogshelidze of Georgia attends the medal ceremony for the 96kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

Bronze medallist George Gogshelidze of Georgia attends the medal ceremony for the 96kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

<p>Nikita Cuffe of Australia is poked in the eye by Mercedes Stieber of Hungary (unseen) as they fight for the ball during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Nikita Cuffe of Australia is poked in the eye by Mercedes Stieber of Hungary (unseen) as they fight for the ball during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Janos Baranyai of Hungary reacts after injuring himself during his third lift at the men's 77kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Janos Baranyai of Hungary reacts after injuring himself during his third lift at the men's 77kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Alicia Sacramone of the U.S. competes on the balance beam in the women's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Alicia Sacramone of the U.S. competes on the balance beam in the women's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang walks away after failing to start his 110 metres hurdles first-round heat of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 18, 2008. After one false start Liu stopped before the first hurdle clutching his leg and then walked out of the stadium. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang walks away after failing to start his 110 metres hurdles first-round heat of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 18, 2008. After one false start Liu stopped before the first hurdle clutching his leg and then walked out of the stadium. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Olga Kaniskina of Russia leads the field during the 20km walk of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen (</p>

Olga Kaniskina of Russia leads the field during the 20km walk of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen (

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. Bolt won 100 metres gold at the Beijing Olympics in a world record time, running 9.69 seconds to claim victory in an exhilarating showdown with his compatriot Asafa Powell. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. Bolt won 100 metres gold at the Beijing Olympics in a world record time, running 9.69 seconds to claim victory in an exhilarating showdown with his compatriot Asafa Powell. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Dwight Howard of the U.S. looks up after scoring against Angola during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dwight Howard of the U.S. looks up after scoring against Angola during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The Olympic Torch is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

The Olympic Torch is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Members of Spain's synchronised swimming team attend practice at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 7, 2008. Picture taken with a fisheye lens underwater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Members of Spain's synchronised swimming team attend practice at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 7, 2008. Picture taken with a fisheye lens underwater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Julien Pillet of France celebrates his victory against Keeth Smart of the U.S. during their men's individual sabre fencing competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Julien Pillet of France celebrates his victory against Keeth Smart of the U.S. during their men's individual sabre fencing competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A diver dives from 6m springboard during a free training session in the Olympic aquatic centre in Athens August 5, 2004, eight days before of start of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

A diver dives from 6m springboard during a free training session in the Olympic aquatic centre in Athens August 5, 2004, eight days before of start of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Belarus' Yuliya Nesterenko runs on her way to winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 21, 2004. Nesterenko won the race with a time of 10.93 seconds. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

Belarus' Yuliya Nesterenko runs on her way to winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 21, 2004. Nesterenko won the race with a time of 10.93 seconds. REUTERS/Shaun Best

<p>Taiwanese softball pitcher Lai Sheng Jung throws against Greece during their softball game at Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Taiwan's Lai Sheng Jung throws a pitch against Greece in their preliminary softball game at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey </p>

Taiwanese softball pitcher Lai Sheng Jung throws against Greece during their softball game at Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Taiwan's Lai Sheng Jung throws a pitch against Greece in their preliminary softball game at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

<p>Italy's Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali shouts as she celebrates her gold medal win after defeating compatriot Giovanna Trillini during their women's fencing individual foil final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Italy's Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali shouts as she celebrates her gold medal win after defeating compatriot Giovanna Trillini during their women's fencing individual foil final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Who Knows Lilly, ridden by Argentina's Federico Sztyrle, clears a jump during the first qualifying round of the show jumping competition at the Markopoulo equestrian center during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Who Knows Lilly, ridden by Argentina's Federico Sztyrle, clears a jump during the first qualifying round of the show jumping competition at the Markopoulo equestrian center during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Greece's Fani Halkia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Greece's Fani Halkia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A member of the Ukrainian synchronised swimming team performs its free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Olympic Aquatic Centre of the Athens Olympic Sports Complex (OAKA) April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A member of the Ukrainian synchronised swimming team performs its free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Olympic Aquatic Centre of the Athens Olympic Sports Complex (OAKA) April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil (L) is grabbed by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 29, 2004. De Lima got away and rejoined the race, holding his leg, with around 15 minutes to run but lost the lead to Italian Stefano Baldini soon after. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil (L) is grabbed by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 29, 2004. De Lima got away and rejoined the race, holding his leg, with around 15 minutes to run but lost the lead to Italian Stefano Baldini soon after. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates his two gold medals after winning the men's 5,000 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates his two gold medals after winning the men's 5,000 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 metres final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 metres final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's Marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's Marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil was pushed off the road by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final event of the Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil was pushed off the road by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final event of the Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A Spanish gymnast points her toe on the beam during the women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics at Sydney's SuperDome, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A Spanish gymnast points her toe on the beam during the women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics at Sydney's SuperDome, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbour Bridge during the closing ceremony of the XXVII Olympiad in Sydney October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mark Baker</p>

Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbour Bridge during the closing ceremony of the XXVII Olympiad in Sydney October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mark Baker

<p>Australia's Ian Thorpe (R) celebrates with teammates Michael Klim (2nd R), Chris Fydler, and Ashley Callus (L) after winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 4X100m freestyle relay event at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Michael Leckel</p>

Australia's Ian Thorpe (R) celebrates with teammates Michael Klim (2nd R), Chris Fydler, and Ashley Callus (L) after winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 4X100m freestyle relay event at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Michael Leckel

<p>Australia's Luc Longley (R) eyes the ball through the basket beside French captain Jim Bilba during the men's semifinal basketball match at the Olympic Games in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Australia's Luc Longley (R) eyes the ball through the basket beside French captain Jim Bilba during the men's semifinal basketball match at the Olympic Games in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Australia's Cathy Freeman takes off her hat after winning the women's 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 25, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie</p>

Australia's Cathy Freeman takes off her hat after winning the women's 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 25, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

<p>Marion Jones from the USA celebrates her win in the women's 100m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Marion Jones from the USA celebrates her win in the women's 100m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Heidi Rakels (Blue) of Belgium is wrapped around Karin Kienhuis of the Netherlands during their women's judo under 78kg preliminaries, September 21, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Heidi Rakels (Blue) of Belgium is wrapped around Karin Kienhuis of the Netherlands during their women's judo under 78kg preliminaries, September 21, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

<p>Maurice Greene from the USA carries his nation's flag following his team's victory in the men's 4X100m relay final at the Sydney Olympics September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie</p>

Maurice Greene from the USA carries his nation's flag following his team's victory in the men's 4X100m relay final at the Sydney Olympics September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

<p>Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia. Redgrave claimed his fifth gold in successive Olympics. Redgrave won his first gold in the coxed fours in Los Angeles in 1984 followed up with wins in the men's coxless pairs at at Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996). REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia. Redgrave claimed his fifth gold in successive Olympics. Redgrave won his first gold in the coxed fours in Los Angeles in 1984 followed up with wins in the men's coxless pairs at at Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996). REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A shadow of a member of the Australian volleyball team smashes the ball over the net during a practice session at Bondi beach in Sydney September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A shadow of a member of the Australian volleyball team smashes the ball over the net during a practice session at Bondi beach in Sydney September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Multiple exposure photograph of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, July 16, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Multiple exposure photograph of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, July 16, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>USA's Michael Johnson celebrates as he runs by the stadium clock with his new world record of 19.32 posted after he broke his old record in the men's 200 meter final at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, August 1, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

USA's Michael Johnson celebrates as he runs by the stadium clock with his new world record of 19.32 posted after he broke his old record in the men's 200 meter final at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, August 1, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Members of the United States Dream Team, from left to right, Coach Lenny Wilkens, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Ali, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, congratulate former boxer Muhammed Ali after he was presented with a gold medal during half-time at the gold medal basketball game, August 3, 1996. REUTERS/Gary A. Cameron </p>

Members of the United States Dream Team, from left to right, Coach Lenny Wilkens, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Ali, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, congratulate former boxer Muhammed Ali after he was presented with a gold medal during half-time at the gold medal basketball game, August 3, 1996. REUTERS/Gary A. Cameron

<p>Amy van Dyken celebrates after defeating world champion Le Jingyi of China in the 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, July 26, 1996. Van Dyken, who suffered from asthma, became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics. She also won gold in the 100 butterfly, the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. REUTERS/Nick Didlick </p>

Amy van Dyken celebrates after defeating world champion Le Jingyi of China in the 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, July 26, 1996. Van Dyken, who suffered from asthma, became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics. She also won gold in the 100 butterfly, the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia takes a victory lap around the Olympic Stadium after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games July 28, 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia takes a victory lap around the Olympic Stadium after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games July 28, 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates victory in the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Barcelona Olympics August 8, 1992. Nigerian Davidson Ezinwa is at left. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates victory in the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Barcelona Olympics August 8, 1992. Nigerian Davidson Ezinwa is at left. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul in September 1988. Behind him are Calvin Smith, Linford Christie and Carl Lewis. Johnson later lost the medal when he tested positive for steroids. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul in September 1988. Behind him are Calvin Smith, Linford Christie and Carl Lewis. Johnson later lost the medal when he tested positive for steroids. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Florence Griffith Joyner celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics September 25, 1988. REUTERS/Nick Didlick </p>

Florence Griffith Joyner celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics September 25, 1988. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Carl Lewis prays after being presented his gold medal for winning the 100m sprint at the Los Angeles Olympics August 4, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Carl Lewis prays after being presented his gold medal for winning the 100m sprint at the Los Angeles Olympics August 4, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark

