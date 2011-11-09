Eyes on 2012
Ron Paul listens to his introduction at a town hall meeting with employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ron Paul listens to his introduction at a town hall meeting with employees of Nationwide/Allied Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michele Bachmann speaks to attendees at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Michele Bachmann speaks to attendees at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Various information brochures for candidates are seen on a table at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Various information brochures for candidates are seen on a table at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney pours ketchup on his breakfast as he sits next to supporter Peter Ventura during a breakfast stop at the Senate Coney Island restaurant in Livonia, Michigan, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mitt Romney pours ketchup on his breakfast as he sits next to supporter Peter Ventura during a breakfast stop at the Senate Coney Island restaurant in Livonia, Michigan, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Michele Bachmann waves as she departs the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Michele Bachmann waves as she departs the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Herman Cain pauses as he addresses a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Herman Cain pauses as he addresses a Northern Virginia Technology Council breakfast meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mitt Romney tries to get Rick Perry to stop talking during Romney's time answering a question during the CNN Western Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mitt Romney tries to get Rick Perry to stop talking during Romney's time answering a question during the CNN Western Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A cupcake featuring three number 9's is pictured on Herman Cain's plate before he speaks at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A cupcake featuring three number 9's is pictured on Herman Cain's plate before he speaks at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Herman Cain is surrounded by police and reporters as he departs following remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Herman Cain is surrounded by police and reporters as he departs following remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Herman Cain wipes his brow during remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Herman Cain wipes his brow during remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Audience members dressed in outfits from the Revolutionary War listen to the Republican Party of Florida presidential candidates debate in Orlando, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Audience members dressed in outfits from the Revolutionary War listen to the Republican Party of Florida presidential candidates debate in Orlando, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Newt Gingrich drives off in his car from a Washington hotel after speaking at the 51st Washington Conference with Laffer Associates, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Newt Gingrich drives off in his car from a Washington hotel after speaking at the 51st Washington Conference with Laffer Associates, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
David Keagle carries his daughter, Rebekah Keagle, 3, after a recess from homeschooling in St. Charles, Iowa, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
David Keagle carries his daughter, Rebekah Keagle, 3, after a recess from homeschooling in St. Charles, Iowa, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Mitt Romney listens to a question during a town hall meeting in Sun Lakes, Arizona, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Mitt Romney listens to a question during a town hall meeting in Sun Lakes, Arizona, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Natalie Hocker from Detroit and Astrida Trautmanis (L) from Northville show their autographed items from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, Michigan, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Natalie Hocker from Detroit and Astrida Trautmanis (L) from Northville show their autographed items from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, Michigan, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Volunteer receptionist Hattie Hester answers the phone at President Barack Obama's new campaign headquarters in Chicago, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Volunteer receptionist Hattie Hester answers the phone at President Barack Obama's new campaign headquarters in Chicago, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Attendees and members of the media listen to remarks from Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain at the Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit in Washington, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees and members of the media listen to remarks from Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain at the Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit in Washington, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rick Perry hugs a supporter after his speech to the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Rick Perry hugs a supporter after his speech to the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Ron Paul speaks during the American Principles Project Palmetto Freedom Forum in Columbia, South Carolina, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ron Paul speaks during the American Principles Project Palmetto Freedom Forum in Columbia, South Carolina, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidates gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. . REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. . REUTERS/Jim Young
Michele Bachmann enjoys a Cuban coffee at Cafe Versailles in Miami's Little Havana with owner Felipe Valls (R), in Miami, Florida August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Michele Bachmann enjoys a Cuban coffee at Cafe Versailles in Miami's Little Havana with owner Felipe Valls (R), in Miami, Florida August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Jon Huntsman speaks to voters at a home in Keene, New Hampshire May 20, 2011, with his wife Mary Kaye (2nd R), daughter Gracie Mei (3rd R) and daughter Liddy at his side. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jon Huntsman speaks to voters at a home in Keene, New Hampshire May 20, 2011, with his wife Mary Kaye (2nd R), daughter Gracie Mei (3rd R) and daughter Liddy at his side. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney serves chili to supporters with his wife Ann just before taking the stage to formally announce that he is entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney serves chili to supporters with his wife Ann just before taking the stage to formally announce that he is entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally to officially announce his candidacy for President of the United States on the steps of the courthouse in Somerset, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Former Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally to officially announce his candidacy for President of the United States on the steps of the courthouse in Somerset, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Texas Governor Rick Perry greets a supporter during a book signing at the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Texas Governor Rick Perry greets a supporter during a book signing at the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Terry Spuler holds a sign reading "Obama Isn't Working" outside a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Terry Spuler holds a sign reading "Obama Isn't Working" outside a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates (L-R): Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool
Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates (L-R): Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool
Michele Bachmann embraces singer Randy Travis during a performance at the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Michele Bachmann embraces singer Randy Travis during a performance at the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman waves to supporters before announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential 2012 campaign at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman waves to supporters before announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential 2012 campaign at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry kisses his wife Anita as they are applauded by guests at a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry kisses his wife Anita as they are applauded by guests at a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Michele Bachmann gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Michele Bachmann gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011 REUTERS/Jim Young
Former U.S. Ambassador to China and possible Republican Presidential candidate Jon Huntsman talks to veterans at VFW Post 1631 in Concord, New Hampshire, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former U.S. Ambassador to China and possible Republican Presidential candidate Jon Huntsman talks to veterans at VFW Post 1631 in Concord, New Hampshire, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Representative Ron Paul takes the stage for a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire May 13, 2011, after announcing his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination earlier in the day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Representative Ron Paul takes the stage for a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire May 13, 2011, after announcing his candidacy for the Republican Presidential nomination earlier in the day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Michele Bachmann receives styling during a commercial break during the Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool
Michele Bachmann receives styling during a commercial break during the Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool
Supporters of Republican presidential hopefuls demonstrate on the campus of St. Anselms College before the first New Hampshire Republican presidential debate of the 2012 campaign, in Manchester, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Republican presidential hopefuls demonstrate on the campus of St. Anselms College before the first New Hampshire Republican presidential debate of the 2012 campaign, in Manchester, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry looks on during a visit to plastics manufacturer ISO Poly Films in Gray Court, South Carolina October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry looks on during a visit to plastics manufacturer ISO Poly Films in Gray Court, South Carolina October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
Newt Gingrich eats before speaking at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Newt Gingrich eats before speaking at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank