Shanksville 9/11 memorial
Larry Moore of East Freedom, Pennsylvania, writes a note on a sign that reads, "I did not forget," on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site from the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania May 2, 2011. Visits to the site increased a day after Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering
Larry Moore of East Freedom, Pennsylvania, writes a note on a sign that reads, "I did not forget," on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site from the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania May 2, 2011. Visits to the site increased a day after Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering
Volunteer ambassador Mary Alice Mankamyer holds up a file with photographs of the 40 passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 while speaking to visitors at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Volunteer ambassador Mary Alice Mankamyer holds up a file with photographs of the 40 passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 while speaking to visitors at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Wells Morrison rings a bell as the names of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 are read during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2009, the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Morrison was the on-scene commander for the FBI in 2001 when Flight 93 crashed. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Wells Morrison rings a bell as the names of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 are read during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2009, the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Morrison was the on-scene commander for the FBI in 2001 when Flight 93 crashed. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A crucifix hangs from the arm of a cross at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
A crucifix hangs from the arm of a cross at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey, cries at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Mary Lawrence of Patton, PA pauses during a moment of silence during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2009, the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Mary Lawrence of Patton, PA pauses during a moment of silence during a memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2009, the eighth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Karl Bewley of Franklin, Indiana pauses to examine the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Karl Bewley of Franklin, Indiana pauses to examine the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Stony Creek Township Supervisor Greg Walker fills in small holes in the ground at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Stony Creek Township Supervisor Greg Walker fills in small holes in the ground at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Jeremy Perussi, 19 of Closter, New Jersey hugs Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Jeremy Perussi, 19 of Closter, New Jersey hugs Courtney Ball, 19, of Sommerville, New Jersey at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Gene Stilp, of Harrisburg, unfurls a memorial flag at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Gene Stilp, of Harrisburg, unfurls a memorial flag at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Barbara Andrea of Brooklyn, New York, ties a ribbon onto the fence in honor of John Talignani who died on United Flight 93. Andrea, who is the fiance of Talignani's son, was attending the Flight 93 memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2010, the ninth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Barbara Andrea of Brooklyn, New York, ties a ribbon onto the fence in honor of John Talignani who died on United Flight 93. Andrea, who is the fiance of Talignani's son, was attending the Flight 93 memorial service at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2010, the ninth anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
A man points to the name of a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the seventh anniversary of the disaster at a memorial in Broomfield, Colorado September 11, 2008. Andrew Garcia died in the crash of United 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man points to the name of a victim of the 9/11 attacks on the seventh anniversary of the disaster at a memorial in Broomfield, Colorado September 11, 2008. Andrew Garcia died in the crash of United 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Flags blow in the wind at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Flags blow in the wind at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2008, the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Several people sit on benches looking out over the crash site of United Flight 93 at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2008. Thursday is the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Several people sit on benches looking out over the crash site of United Flight 93 at the Flight 93 Temporary Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 10, 2008. Thursday is the seventh anniversary of the attacks on New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
Friends and family of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 gather for a private service at the crash site just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Friends and family of the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 gather for a private service at the crash site just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
A lone bugler plays taps at the crash sight of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2002. REUTERS/Win McNamee
A lone bugler plays taps at the crash sight of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2002. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the debris field from United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the debris field from United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the debris field from United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Smoke rises behind investigators as they comb the debris field from United Airlines flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania September 12, 2001. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Construction workers Shawn Underwood (L) and Neil Hosick (R) walk behind the cement walkway at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Construction workers Shawn Underwood (L) and Neil Hosick (R) walk behind the cement walkway at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Harry Hartzel of Berwick, PA, uses binoculars to get a look at the Memorial Wall of Names which recently went up at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. The Memorial will be dedicated this year on September 10, but will not be completed until 2014. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Harry Hartzel of Berwick, PA, uses binoculars to get a look at the Memorial Wall of Names which recently went up at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. The Memorial will be dedicated this year on September 10, but will not be completed until 2014. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Trees flank the visitor shelter at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Trees flank the visitor shelter at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The National Park Service on June 27, 2011 released new design images of a planned memorial to the victims of Flight 93, being built in the Pennsylvania field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where it crashed on September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy NPS/Handout
The National Park Service on June 27, 2011 released new design images of a planned memorial to the victims of Flight 93, being built in the Pennsylvania field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where it crashed on September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy NPS/Handout
The National Park Service on June 27, 2011 released new design images of a planned memorial to the victims of Flight 93, being built in the Pennsylvania field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where it crashed on September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy NPS/Handout
The National Park Service on June 27, 2011 released new design images of a planned memorial to the victims of Flight 93, being built in the Pennsylvania field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where it crashed on September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy NPS/Handout
Hand-hewn chestnut forms used to make the cement walls of visitor shelter are seen at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Hand-hewn chestnut forms used to make the cement walls of visitor shelter are seen at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The Memorial Wall of Names, which features the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93, is completed at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The Memorial Wall of Names, which features the names of the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93, is completed at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The visitor shelter at the entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, sits in the foreground below a farm house July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
The visitor shelter at the entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, sits in the foreground below a farm house July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn