Students vs. the state
Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students run away from tear gas released by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A student is arrested by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A student is arrested by riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A demonstrator throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a students' rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A demonstrator throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a students' rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students run away from mountain riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students run away from mountain riot policemen during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A photography student shows her document from a riot police vehicle after being arrested during a rally at Santiago city as students are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A photography student shows her document from a riot police vehicle after being arrested during a rally at Santiago city as students are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students are hit by a jet of water released from a riot policemen vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students are hit by a jet of water released from a riot policemen vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A hooded student jumps to avoid a water cannon from the riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A hooded student jumps to avoid a water cannon from the riot police vehicle during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A student is helped after being hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A student is helped after being hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally at Santiago city as they are protesting against the government's public state education system September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students Johana Choapa (L) and Maura Roque rest as they hold a 50-day hunger strike at a secondary school in Santiago city, protesting against the government's public state education system September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Students Johana Choapa (L) and Maura Roque rest as they hold a 50-day hunger strike at a secondary school in Santiago city, protesting against the government's public state education system September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Students in body paint shout slogans against Chile's government as part of a rally to demand changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Students in body paint shout slogans against Chile's government as part of a rally to demand changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Students are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a students' rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a students' rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Riot policemen try to detain demonstrators during a rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot policemen try to detain demonstrators during a rally to demand Chile's government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An ear ring in the shape of a peace sign is seen as couples kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city September 1 , 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An ear ring in the shape of a peace sign is seen as couples kiss during a rally known as a "Kissing marathon for education" to demand for changes in the public state education system during a protest against the government in Santiago city September 1 , 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students gesture as they walk down the stairs during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago, August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students gesture as they walk down the stairs during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago, August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students deliver a news conference during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. The banner reads, "Popular Assembly". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students deliver a news conference during an occupation of the Chile's Education Ministry at Santiago August 31, 2011, to demand changes in the public state education system. The banner reads, "Popular Assembly". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student gestures at riot police spraying water to them outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A student gestures at riot police spraying water to them outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students scuffle with riot police outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students scuffle with riot police outside the Congress building during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 30, 2011. The five students, who do not want to be identified, are holding the hunger strike to demand for changes in public state education system, according to local media. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local...more
High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 30, 2011. The five students, who do not want to be identified, are holding the hunger strike to demand for changes in public state education system, according to local media. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local expression not to be materialistic. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Demonstrators run around the La Moneda Government Palace during a rally in downtown Santiago August 27, 2011. The words on the flag read: "We have nothing to celebrate, the fight continues". REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Demonstrators run around the La Moneda Government Palace during a rally in downtown Santiago August 27, 2011. The words on the flag read: "We have nothing to celebrate, the fight continues". REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Riot police detain a student during a rally in support of Manuel Gutierrez in downtown Santiago August 26, 2011. Gutierrez, a 16-year-old Chilean teenager, died early on Friday after he was shot the previous day in huge protests in the capital against unpopular Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, the first death in months of social unrest. Local media said Gutierrez' brother blamed police for firing the shots during the incident....more
Riot police detain a student during a rally in support of Manuel Gutierrez in downtown Santiago August 26, 2011. Gutierrez, a 16-year-old Chilean teenager, died early on Friday after he was shot the previous day in huge protests in the capital against unpopular Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, the first death in months of social unrest. Local media said Gutierrez' brother blamed police for firing the shots during the incident. Police denied officers were to blame, saying they had not used firearms. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
An injured protester is seen after being struck by a vehicle during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
An injured protester is seen after being struck by a vehicle during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A demonstrator runs away from riot policemen as they fall during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A demonstrator runs away from riot policemen as they fall during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Riot policemen remove barricades placed by students on a main street during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Riot policemen remove barricades placed by students on a main street during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man walks past dolls depicting student suicides, hanging from a bridge near the architecture faculty of Catolica University, during a rally demanding changes in the public state education system, at Santiago August 22, 2011. The sign (R) reads: "30 million pesos ($63,829) less". REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A man walks past dolls depicting student suicides, hanging from a bridge near the architecture faculty of Catolica University, during a rally demanding changes in the public state education system, at Santiago August 22, 2011. The sign (R) reads: "30 million pesos ($63,829) less". REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A general view shows students and citizens as they gather during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system, inside O'Higgins Park at Santiago August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A general view shows students and citizens as they gather during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system, inside O'Higgins Park at Santiago August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Riot policemen use a water cannon on a student protester during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Riot policemen use a water cannon on a student protester during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A student gestures during a rally to demand changes to the state education system in Santiago August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student gestures during a rally to demand changes to the state education system in Santiago August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator lights candles during a student rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in front of the government palace in Santiago August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator lights candles during a student rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in front of the government palace in Santiago August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students throw stones at a riot police vehicle, which was set alight by a molotov cocktail, during an anti-government rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students throw stones at a riot police vehicle, which was set alight by a molotov cocktail, during an anti-government rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, Chile August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students take part in a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Students take part in a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A demonstrator prepare to throws a tear gas canister during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A demonstrator prepare to throws a tear gas canister during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Chilean filmmaker Ignacio Ruiz is seen after being detained during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. Ruiz claims he was arrested while filming the clashes between police and demonstrators. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Chilean filmmaker Ignacio Ruiz is seen after being detained during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. Ruiz claims he was arrested while filming the clashes between police and demonstrators. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students march through a street during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students march through a street during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Students are hit by a police water cannon during a rally in downtown Santiago May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students are hit by a police water cannon during a rally in downtown Santiago May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students of the Higher Institute of Commerce No. 2, (INSUCO) sit in support of other students in their school on their hunger strike, in Santiago, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students of the Higher Institute of Commerce No. 2, (INSUCO) sit in support of other students in their school on their hunger strike, in Santiago, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
An overturned car is seen on fire during a protest against the government in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
An overturned car is seen on fire during a protest against the government in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A riot policemen tries to hit a student during a protest against the government in Santiago city, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A riot policemen tries to hit a student during a protest against the government in Santiago city, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Demonstrators carry a mock coffin that reads "Popular Education" during a rally in Santiago city, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators carry a mock coffin that reads "Popular Education" during a rally in Santiago city, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado