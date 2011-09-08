Students vs. the state

High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, August 30, 2011. The five students, who do not want to be identified, are holding the hunger strike to demand for changes in public state education system, according to local media. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local expression not to be materialistic. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez