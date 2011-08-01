World aquatic championships
Performers take part in the Closing Ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. Olympic medallist Michael Phelps teaches a Chinese Special Olympics athlete how to swim during an event in the Special Olympics in Shanghai August 1, 2011. Phelps was appointed as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. REUTERS/Aly Song
Croatia's Fran Paskvalin (L) blocks Hungary's Gergely Kiss during their men's water polo bronze medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Macedonia's Marko Blazevski competes in the men's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Rebecca Soni (top) of the U.S. jumps in the pool past team mate Natalie Coughlin in the women's 4x100m medley relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen underwater as he approaches the finish line in the men's 200m butterfly final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes in the men's 100m butterfly semi-final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Italy's Christina Chrysoula Tsoukala (R) fights with China's He Jin during their women's water polo gold medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Colombia's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry competes in the women's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein compete during the preliminary round of the men?s 10m platform synchro diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Italy's team perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The hand of Croatia's Damir Buric is seen as he reaches up from underwater to fight for the ball with Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan during their men's water polo quarter-final match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A member of Canada's team performs in the synchronised swimming team final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Israel's Anastasia Gloushkov performs during the synchronised swimming solo final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Mexico's Paola Espinosa competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semi final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Ye Shiwen of China competes during the women's 200m individual medley final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A member of Spain's team, who won the bronze medal, jumps into the pool after the medal ceremony for the synchronised swimming team final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Ilya Zakharov competes in the men's 3m springboard final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's He Min competes in the men's 1m springboard diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duets free routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's Natalia Ischenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duet technical routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mary Killman and Lyssa Wallace of the U.S. perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duets free routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes during the men's 200m butterfly semi-final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Germany's Katja Dieckow and Uschi Freitag compete in the preliminary round of the women's 3m synchronised springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Macau's Lo I Teng and Choi Sut Ian compete in the preliminary round of the women's 3m synchronised springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Fabio Scozzoli of Italy competes during the men's 100m breaststroke final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
China's Wang Hao and Chen Ruolin compete during the women's 10m synchronised platform diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's team perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Abby Johnston of the U.S. competes in the preliminary round of the women's 1m springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of South Africa's team perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Japan's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
China's Qiu Bo and Huo Liang perform in the men's 10m platform synchro diving final at the FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. The pair won the gold medals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Germany's Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein compete in the men's 10m platform synchro diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jeffery Powers (C) of the U.S. is surrounded by Germany's Julian Real (bottom), Eric Marcin Bukowski (top R) and Marc Torsten Politze (top L) during their preliminary round men's water polo match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Malaysia's Leong Mun Yee and Pandelela Rinong compete during the preliminary round of the women's 10m synchronised platform diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A member of Russia's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming free combination routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
France's Yannick Agnel competes in the men's 200m freestyle semifinal at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Divers practise before a competition at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Italy's Simona Abbate controls the ball during their preliminary round women's water polo match against Cuba at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Performers hold countries flags during a practice session for the opening ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 14, 2011. Shanghai will host the FINA World Championship from July 16 to July 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Japan's Yumi Adachi performs during the final of the synchronised swimming solo technical routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. Ischenko won the gold medal. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the team from the U.S. perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An athlete practises platform diving at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center July 11, 2011. 2010. Shanghai will host the FINA 2011 Swimming World Championships from July 16 to July 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
