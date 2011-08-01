版本:
World aquatic championships

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Performers take part in the Closing Ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

U.S. Olympic medallist Michael Phelps teaches a Chinese Special Olympics athlete how to swim during an event in the Special Olympics in Shanghai August 1, 2011. Phelps was appointed as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Croatia's Fran Paskvalin (L) blocks Hungary's Gergely Kiss during their men's water polo bronze medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Macedonia's Marko Blazevski competes in the men's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Rebecca Soni (top) of the U.S. jumps in the pool past team mate Natalie Coughlin in the women's 4x100m medley relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen underwater as he approaches the finish line in the men's 200m butterfly final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes in the men's 100m butterfly semi-final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Italy's Christina Chrysoula Tsoukala (R) fights with China's He Jin during their women's water polo gold medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Colombia's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry competes in the women's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Germany's Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein compete during the preliminary round of the men?s 10m platform synchro diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Italy's team perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

The hand of Croatia's Damir Buric is seen as he reaches up from underwater to fight for the ball with Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan during their men's water polo quarter-final match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A member of Canada's team performs in the synchronised swimming team final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Israel's Anastasia Gloushkov performs during the synchronised swimming solo final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Mexico's Paola Espinosa competes during the women's 3m springboard diving semi final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Ye Shiwen of China competes during the women's 200m individual medley final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A member of Spain's team, who won the bronze medal, jumps into the pool after the medal ceremony for the synchronised swimming team final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Russia's Ilya Zakharov competes in the men's 3m springboard final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

China's He Min competes in the men's 1m springboard diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duets free routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Russia's Natalia Ischenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duet technical routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Mary Killman and Lyssa Wallace of the U.S. perform in the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming duets free routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes during the men's 200m butterfly semi-final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Germany's Katja Dieckow and Uschi Freitag compete in the preliminary round of the women's 3m synchronised springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Macau's Lo I Teng and Choi Sut Ian compete in the preliminary round of the women's 3m synchronised springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Fabio Scozzoli of Italy competes during the men's 100m breaststroke final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

China's Wang Hao and Chen Ruolin compete during the women's 10m synchronised platform diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

China's team perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Abby Johnston of the U.S. competes in the preliminary round of the women's 1m springboard diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Members of South Africa's team perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Japan's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

China's Qiu Bo and Huo Liang perform in the men's 10m platform synchro diving final at the FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. The pair won the gold medals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Germany's Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein compete in the men's 10m platform synchro diving final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Jeffery Powers (C) of the U.S. is surrounded by Germany's Julian Real (bottom), Eric Marcin Bukowski (top R) and Marc Torsten Politze (top L) during their preliminary round men's water polo match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Malaysia's Leong Mun Yee and Pandelela Rinong compete during the preliminary round of the women's 10m synchronised platform diving event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A member of Russia's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming free combination routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

France's Yannick Agnel competes in the men's 200m freestyle semifinal at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Divers practise before a competition at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Italy's Simona Abbate controls the ball during their preliminary round women's water polo match against Cuba at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Performers hold countries flags during a practice session for the opening ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 14, 2011. Shanghai will host the FINA World Championship from July 16 to July 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Japan's Yumi Adachi performs during the final of the synchronised swimming solo technical routine at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 17, 2011. Ischenko won the gold medal. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Members of the team from the U.S. perform during the preliminary round of the synchronised swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An athlete practises platform diving at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center July 11, 2011. 2010. Shanghai will host the FINA 2011 Swimming World Championships from July 16 to July 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

