Drought and famine

Doctor Beldina Jakundi speaks on a mobile phone during rounds with new Somali mothers in the maternity ward of the International Rescue Committee hospital in the Hagadera settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. Although the world's attention has been focused recently on the huge spike in new arrivals to the Dadaab camps due to famine, scores of new Somali refugees are registered in the camps every day simply by being born. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst