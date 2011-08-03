版本:
Norway in mourning

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Young men react during the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A young woman cries during the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Workers remove flowers and candles placed in front of Oslo Cathedral, in memory of the victims of the July 22 attacks, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/Scanpix

Workers remove flowers and candles, placed in front of Oslo Cathedral in memory of those killed in July's bomb and shooting attack, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Mourners carry the coffin of Mona Abdninur, 18, during the funeral ceremony in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman and her daughter stand near flowers left on a memorial on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near Utoeya island, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon (front, L) leaves after a memorial concert in Oslo Cathedral, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Aleksander Andersen/Scanpix Norway/Pool

A woman cries as she pays her respects for the victims of attacks outside the Oslo cathedral, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People pay their respects for the victims of the attacks in front of a sea of flowers outside the Oslo cathedral, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake near Sundvollen, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Eivind Thoresen, who was seriously injured in the July 22 bomb attack at the government quarters in central Oslo, lies on a bed as he recovers at Ullevaal, Oslo University Hospital, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Paal Audestad/Scanpix Norway

A picture of Nesodden handball club, which Bano Rashid, 18, (top row, 3rd L) used to play for, is placed next to flowers on her grave at Nesodden, near Oslo July 30, 2011. Rashid was one of the 77 people massacred in attacks of the anti-Islam zealot Anders Behring Breivik last Friday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Red roses are hold up during a memorial gathering, organized by the Norwegian Labour party and its youth organisation AUF for the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People offer flowers on a memorial stone in Tyrifjorden lake, near Utoeya island July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A picture and the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, are carried to Nesodden church during the funeral ceremony near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Women embrace as they pay their respects for the victims of attacks outside the Oslo cathedral, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman pays her respects for the victims of last Friday's attacks in front of a sea of flowers outside the Oslo cathedral, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People attend the funeral ceremony of Bano Rashid, 18, at Nesodden church near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Two young women comfort each other during a memorial gathering, organized by the Norwegian Labour party and its youth organisation AUF for the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People stand in front of a memorial site as the island of Utoeya is seen in the Tyrifjorden lake near Sundvollen, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A couple stands in front of a wall decorated with flowers in memory of the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People follow the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, which is carried to Nesodden cemetery during the funeral ceremony near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Christian cleric Anne Marie Tronvik (L) and Senaid Kobilica (R), chairman of the Islamic Council of Norway, lead the funeral ceremony of Bano Rashid, 18, at Nesodden church near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg is embraced by a young Muslim girl after a Muslim memorial service for the victims of last Friday's attacks at the central Jamaat Ahle Sunnat mosque in Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Muslim woman pays her respects for the victims of last Friday's attacks in front of a sea of flowers outside the Oslo cathedral, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Mourners stand as they attend the funeral of Bano Rashid at Nesodden church near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Winje Oeijord/Scanpix

People follow the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, which is carried to Nesodden cemetery during the funeral ceremony near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A young woman reacts during the funeral ceremony for Bano Rashid, 18, at Nesodden church near Oslo, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman pays her respects for the victims of last Friday's attacks in front of a sea of flowers outside the Oslo cathedral, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Relatives carry the casket during the funeral ceremony of Bano Rashid, 18, at Nesodden church near Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

