Weekly sports highlights

2011年 8月 2日 星期二

Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, jumps into the pool during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qian Hongyan, 16, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, jumps into the pool during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Romania's national rugby team player Stefan Ciuntu (C) stands in a bin filled with ice during recovery after a training session in Poiana Brasov mountain resort, 175 km north of Bucharest, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Romania's national rugby team player Stefan Ciuntu (C) stands in a bin filled with ice during recovery after a training session in Poiana Brasov mountain resort, 175 km north of Bucharest, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Jake Brown of Australia competes during the Skateboard Big Air Final at X Games 17 in Los Angeles, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jake Brown of Australia competes during the Skateboard Big Air Final at X Games 17 in Los Angeles, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Croatia's Fran Paskvalin (L) blocks Hungary's Gergely Kiss during their men's water polo bronze medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Croatia's Fran Paskvalin (L) blocks Hungary's Gergely Kiss during their men's water polo bronze medal match at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Team Breitling wingwalker Charlotte Voce performs, in advance of their appearance at Saturday's airshow at the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune, over the Firth of Forth in Scotland, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Team Breitling wingwalker Charlotte Voce performs, in advance of their appearance at Saturday's airshow at the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune, over the Firth of Forth in Scotland, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (L-R), Nick Swisher and Curtis Granderson celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners, sending them to their 17th consecutive loss, during their game at Yankee Stadium, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (L-R), Nick Swisher and Curtis Granderson celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners, sending them to their 17th consecutive loss, during their game at Yankee Stadium, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

The pack of riders cycle up the Col de l'Ange during the 18th stage from Pinerolo to Galibier Serre-Chevalier at the Tour de France 2011 cycling race July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The pack of riders cycle up the Col de l'Ange during the 18th stage from Pinerolo to Galibier Serre-Chevalier at the Tour de France 2011 cycling race July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Goalkeeper Thomas Gebauer of SV Ried jumps for the ball during the Austrian league soccer match against Rapid Wien in Vienna July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Goalkeeper Thomas Gebauer of SV Ried jumps for the ball during the Austrian league soccer match against Rapid Wien in Vienna July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs during the men's 200 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Niklas larsson/Scanpix Sweden

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs during the men's 200 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Niklas larsson/Scanpix Sweden

Performers take part in the Closing Ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Performers take part in the Closing Ceremony of the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chelsea striker Didier Drogba (L) and defender Branislav Ivanovic (C) dive into a field soaked with water at the end of their training session at Bangkok's National Stadium, as heavy rain falls, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Chelsea striker Didier Drogba (L) and defender Branislav Ivanovic (C) dive into a field soaked with water at the end of their training session at Bangkok's National Stadium, as heavy rain falls, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Spain's Marcel Granollers holds the trophy while being sprayed with champagne after winning the final match against compatriot Fernando Verdasco at the Swiss Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Gstaad, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Spain's Marcel Granollers holds the trophy while being sprayed with champagne after winning the final match against compatriot Fernando Verdasco at the Swiss Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Gstaad, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A basketball player helps a Roma girl to the basketball hoop at a sports event in an area mainly inhabited by Roma ethnics in Bucharest, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A basketball player helps a Roma girl to the basketball hoop at a sports event in an area mainly inhabited by Roma ethnics in Bucharest, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Renault Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld of Germany jumps away from his burning car during the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Renault Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld of Germany jumps away from his burning car during the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers' Alex Green rides a bike as the Packers take the field for the first training camp practice of the year at the Ray Nitschke field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers' Alex Green rides a bike as the Packers take the field for the first training camp practice of the year at the Ray Nitschke field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen underwater as he approaches the finish line in the men's 200m butterfly final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Michael Phelps of the U.S. is seen underwater as he approaches the finish line in the men's 200m butterfly final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

The Olympic Stadium with the figure 1 mown into the grass to mark one year to go until the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

The Olympic Stadium with the figure 1 mown into the grass to mark one year to go until the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout

Toronto Blue Jays' newly-acquired player Colby Rasmus runs in after making a catch in front of a large advertisement during their game against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Blue Jays' newly-acquired player Colby Rasmus runs in after making a catch in front of a large advertisement during their game against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jan Benzien of Germany competes in the C1 Canoe Slalom at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Broxbourne, north of London, July 30, 2011. The canoeing was one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games' (LOCOG) test events for the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jan Benzien of Germany competes in the C1 Canoe Slalom at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Broxbourne, north of London, July 30, 2011. The canoeing was one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games' (LOCOG) test events for the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

